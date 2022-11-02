Hybrid takes centre stage as Toyota updates Corolla range

Charl Bosch

Toyota has expanded its hybrid line-up of models in the Corolla range to now include the hatchback after initially limiting availability of the sedan.

At the same time, the automaker has afforded both models with a significant overhaul not only limited to the exterior and specification sheet, but also underneath bonnet, notwithstanding the mentioned electrified powerunit.

What has changed?

Arriving on South African soil after debuting in the United Kingdom in June and in the United States at the end of last month, the exterior changes differ in order to better differentiate the hatch from the sedan.

In this regard, the former, which benefitted from minor specification revision two years ago, boasts restyled bi-LED headlights, a widened lower airdam with a gloss black honeycomb pattern, new C-shaped fog light surrounds, a reshaped front bumper, chrome accents on the flagship Xr model and a tweaked faux diffuser at the rear.

While still retaining the Xs and Xr trim levels, the former now rides on new 16-inch alloy wheels, with the latter sporting what Toyota calls turbine-style 18-inch wheels.

On the sedan, the same changes feature, but bespoke to it are horizontal slats on the front bumper instead of the mesh design work, and a black lower rear bumper section.

Similar though are the alloy wheel choices, but on the colour front, only four hues are shared; Glacier White, Satin Silver, Attitude Black and Platinum White Pearl.

Beside the optional R10 200 bi-tone roof on the Xr, hues limited to the hatch are Graphite Grey, Luminous Orange, Vibrant Red and Dark Blue Metallic. For the sedan, Celestite Grey joins the already mentioned options, along with Cinnabar Red and Moonlight Ocean Metallic.

Inside, certain features have been carried over from the European and North American models, namely the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster on the Xr hatch and a wireless smartphone charger on all models.

Not included on either model though is the new 10.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system. This means the retention of the previous eight-inch display, albeit now with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, the 15 GB on-board Wi-Fi and voice recognition in the case of the Xr.

Corolla Sedan loses its entry-level petrol engine, but receives a more powerful Hybrid unit.

Elsewhere, the previous seven-inch TFT instrument cluster remains on Xs models, though in the sedan, black leather seats are now offered across the range with the option of red stitch work. In the hatch, fabric seats feature in the Xs with the Xr receiving sport seats trimmed in leather and suede.

On the safety front, Toyota’s latest Safety Sense 3.0 has been included, which consists of Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto High Beam Assist, Pre-Collision Warning and Lane Trace Assist. Added to Xr models are Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitoring and Safe Exit Assist.

Goodbye manual and turbo

As mentioned, the biggest shake-up is on the mechanical side where the 85kW/185Nm 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol that powered the hatch is no more, along with the six-speed manual gearbox only the Xs had been privy to.

In its place is the same normally aspirated 2.0-litre Dynamic Force unit used in the sedan, albeit powered-up from 125kW/200Nm to 126kW/203Nm. A CVT is now the only transmission available.

New digital instrument cluster only offered on the hatch. Note: Bigger 10.5-inch infotainment system depicted here on the UK-spec is not offered in South Africa.

As for the hybrid, the 1.8-litre unit from the Corolla Cross also remains, but with a power increased from 90 kW to 103 kW as per models sold in Europe.

Also mated to a CVT, the unit has a claimed fuel consumption 3.9 L/100 km whereas the 2.0-litre consumes unleaded at a rate of 5.9 L/100 km in the sedan and six-litres per 100 km in the hatch.

The inclusion of the hybrid also means that the sedan loses the entry-level 1.8-litre petrol engine, as well as the six-speed manual gearbox only the 2.0-litre could be specified with.

Price

As before, all Corolla models are shipped as standard with a three-year/100 000 km warranty, a six-service/90 000 km service plan and a eight-year/195 000 km battery warranty on hybrid models.

Corolla Hatch

Corolla 1.8 Hybrid Xs CVT – R481 300

Corolla 1.8 Hybrid Xr CVT – R518 000

Corolla 2.0 Xr CVT – R508 400

Corolla Sedan