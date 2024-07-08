Small crossover SUV Hyundai Exter set for September introduction

Exter to slot in below Venue and expected to start at a price of under R300k.

The Hyundai Exter has not been sold outside India yet. Picture: Hyundai

A new compact SUV called the Hyundai Exter is set to be introduced to the local market later this year.

The Hyundai Exter is built in India, where it replaced the Santro hatch which was sold under the Atos moniker in South Africa. It rides on the same platform as the Grand i10 and has an overall length of 3 815mm.

Hyundai Exter popular in India

“The Exter has only been sold in India since its introduction last year. Because it’s such a huge hit over there, securing stock has been a challenge,” Stanley Anderson, Director of Sales & Operations at Hyundai Automotive South Africa, told The Citizen Motoring last week.

“But we are looking at launching it in September and confident that we will have sufficient stock by then.”

It is understood that pricing for the Hyundai Exter range will start in the region of R280 000 to R320 000, although this has not been confirmed yet. A starting price of below R300k would seem non-negotiable as the Venue starts at R309 900.

Familiar powertrain

It is offered in four trim level in India and South African can expect a sole powertrain across the range. It will be the naturally aspirated four-cylinder 1.2-litre petrol engine that also serves on the local Venue. The mill produces 61kW of power and 114Nm of torque which is sent to front wheels via a choice of five-speed manual or five-speed automated manual box in India.

Inside, the Hyundai Exter is very similarly styled to the facelift Grand i10 that was rolled out locally last year. It features an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system and 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster display.

Standard specification across the range include electric front windows, air-conditioning, 14-inch steel wheels, body-coloured bumpers, height adjustable driver’s seat, six airbags, keyless entry, rear parking sensors, auto lock doors and ABS with EBD.

Lots of spec

Mid-trim options get a tyre pressure monitor, follow-me-home LED headlights, infotainment system with integrated Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electric mirrors and rear electric windows.

Moving one up, the Hyundai Exter SX receives faux 15-inch alloy wheels, a reverse camera and bi-LED headlights. Plus fabric/leatherette seats, cruise control, a sunroof and paddle shifters on automatic models.

In addition, higher end models feature 15-inchh alloy wheels, push-button start, wireless smartphone charger and a cooled glovebox.

Final pricing, model range and specifications are expected from Hyundai Automotive South Africa in due course.