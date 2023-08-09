Facelifted Hyundai Grand i10 has all the bases covered

By Jaco Van Der Merwe

Despite the Hyundai SUV family being one of the biggest around, not one of its seven sports utility vehicles is the Korean carmaker’s best local seller.

That distinction belongs to the Hyundai Grand i10. The compact hatchback is so popular that in May it sold more than the Palisade, Sante Fe, Tucson, Kona, Venue, Creta and Grand Creta put together.

Hyundai Grand i10 has big role to play

With the discontinuation of the Atos, the Grand i10 takes on additional importance in offering the gateway to the brand. But it’s a challenge Hyundai is well prepared for. Not only has the manufacturer rolled out the facelifted version of the hatch this month, but also expanded the line-up to a sedan and commercial model.

Hyundai stuck to its familiar two trim levels, the Motion and Fluid, on the hatch, while offering the sedan in Fluid guise.

The two powertrains, a three-cylinder 48 kW/94 Nm 1.0-litre and four-cylinder 1.2-litre 61 kW/114 Nm, have been carried over. Both naturally aspirated mills are available in a choice of five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission.

The Hyundai Grand i10 sedan features a chrome strip between its taillights. Picture: Hyundai

The sedan is only offered in 1.2-litre guise, while the Cargo commercial model is powered by the 1.0-litre mill mated solely to a manual box.

New front design

Up front, the updated Hyundai Grand i10 hatch features a new black radiator grille flanked by body-coloured clusters which house Y-shaped daytime running lights (DRL). The sedan differentiates itself by virtue of L-shaped DRLs.

The most prominent change at the rear is new taillight clusters which are connected by a light bar spanning the width of the tailgate.

The sedan features taillight clusters extending into the tailgate which are connected by a prominent chrome strip.

Fluid derivates sport newly designed 15-inch alloy wheels and electric folding and heated side mirrors with side repeater lamps.

Bi-tone paint options

The Hyundai Grand i10 comes in a choice of six colours; Typhoon Silver, Titan Gray. Phantom Black; Fiery Red, Spark Green and Atlas White. The latter three is also available in bi-tone configuration with black roof on Fluid Models.

The cabin looks anything but entry level. Picture: Hyundai

Inside, the Hyundai designers have done well to make the Grand i10 look anything but an entry level product. Black cloth and vinyl seats with red stitching and metal effect finishings help the car punch above its weight.

Standard across the range is an 8-inch infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, 2.8-inch LCD information display in instrument cluster, front Type-C USB ports, rear USB port, rear air vents, rear park assist, reverse camera, remote keyless entry, steering column tilt adjustment and automatic headlights.

Loads of spec

In addition, Fluid models benefit from ambient mood lightning, cruise control, 3.5-inch information display, back seat pockets and artificial leather gear lever and steering wheel.

Standard safety specification includes ABS with EBD, dual front airbags and Isofix child seat anchors.

Leg and head room in the rear of the Hyundai Grand i10 is decent, with the air vets and USB port coming in very handy. Boot size of 360 and 402 litres for the hatch and sedan respectively is also quite generous for a small car.

The Grand i10 Cargo is the range’s commercial offering. Picture: Hyundai

The Grand i10 Cargo has no rear seats, while it has cargo netting in behind the front seats and in the rear windows.

The drive

The Citizen Motoring got to sample the 1.2 Fluid with manual transmission in both hatch and sedan on its launch drive. The four-pot mill does what it says on the box and does its job without any fuss. The clutch is light and easy to operate, while the handling is as agile as you’d expect from a sub-four metre city slicker.

Fuel consumption was also very promising. On a 90 km drive from Edenvale to Bronkhorstspruit, we marginally beat the claimed number of 5.5 L/100 km.

We are quite impressed with the updated Hyundai Grand i10. It’s exterior styling is fresh, its cabin solid and has enough power without compromising fuel consumption. It offers a well-equipped entry level to the Hyundai which should built on its predecessor’s success.

Hyundai Grand i10 pricing

Grand i10 1.0 Motion Cargo MT – R240 900

Grand i10 1.0 Motion MT – R229 900

Grand i10 1.2 Motion AT – R269 900

Grand i10 1.0 Fluid MT – R264 900

Notice the light bar between the hatchback’s taillights. Picture: Hyundai

Grand i10 1.2 Fluid MT – R279 900

Grand i10 1.2 Fluid AT – R309 900

Grand i10 Sedan 1.2 Fluid MT – R279 900

Grand i10 Sedan 1.2 Fluid AT – R309 900

Pricing includes one-year/15 000 km service plan and seven-year/200 000 km warranty.