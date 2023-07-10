Aggressively tiny new Hyundai Exter officially revealed

By Charl Bosch

Supposed to have been revealed earlier this year, Hyundai has now officially detailed its new Exter SUV in India.

The replacement for the Santro hatch, known in South Africa as the Atos, the Exter filters in below the Venue in Hyundai’s crossover/SUV range, with the aim of taking on the developing market Citroën C3 that become available on local soil two months ago.

Dimensions

Developed to be completely different from the Casper sold in South Korea, the Exter rides on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios and as such, conforms to India’s sub-four metre regulations with an overall length of 3 815 mm.

Riding on a 2 450 mm wheelbase, standing 1 631 mm tall and measuring 1 710 mm wide, the Exter not only improves dimensionally on the Casper, but boasts different styling not derived from any other Hyundai model sold in India.

Spec and tech

Aimed at a younger audience similar to the C3, the Exter’s interior has, however, been lifted directly from the Nios, meaning not only the same look and design, but inclusion of an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, as well as a 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster display.

In total, the line-up spans four trim levels; EX, S, SX and SX Connect with the former trio additionally available with an options package that adds an “O” in brackets.

It, therefore, means that standard specification items on the EX comprise electric front windows, air-conditioning, 14-inch steel wheels, body-coloured bumpers, height adjustable driver’s seat, six airbags, keyless entry, rear parking sensors, auto lock doors and ABS with EBD.

Adding the options package results in Hill Start Assist, Electronic Stability Control and traction control becoming available.

Upping the ante, the S includes the mentioned safety system as standard, along with a tyre pressure monitor, follow-me-home LED headlights, colour coded door handles, the infotainment system with integrated Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electric mirrors, rear electric windows, four-speaker sound system, Bluetooth, a single USB charger and a multi-function steering wheel.

Moving one up, the SX receives faux 15-inch alloy wheels, a reverse camera and bi-LED headlights, as well as fabric/leatherette seats, cruise control, a sunroof and paddle shifters on automatic models.

On the SX (O), Hyundai has furnished the Exter with auto on/off headlights, push-button start, diamond-cut 15-inch alloy wheels, a leather wrapped steering wheel and gear lever, wireless smartphone charger and a cooled glovebox.

Completing the range is the SX Connect that receives a rear-view mirror USB port for a dashcam and an upgraded eight-inch infotainment system with over-the-air updates.

Up front

Up front, motivation comes via two 1.2-litre engines; the conventional petrol rated at 61kW/114Nm and a bi-fuel option that can run on petrol or LPG producing 51kW/95Nm.

A five-speed manual is standard on both with the latter having the option of a five-speed automated (AMT).

Colours

In total, the Exter can be decked-out in six mono-tone colours; Atlas White, Titan Grey, Starry Red, Cosmic Blue, Fiery Red and Ranger Khaki, as well as three dual-tone options; Atlas White, Cosmic Blue and Ranger Khaki contrasted by an Abyss Black roof.

South Africa put on hold

Now available, the Exter range starts off at Rs 599 900 (R136 747) for the EX and tops-out at Rs 999 900 (R227 927) for the AMT fitted SX Connect.

As it stands the Exter remains a no-no South Africa with Hyundai confirming at the launch of the Tucson N Line in May that it has no plans on filling the position left vacant by Atos for now.

Additional information from autocarindia.com and cartorq.com.

