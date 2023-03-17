South African automotive icons and US muscle go on auction

Siyavuya Mbaduli

A mix of iconic made-in-South-Africa metal and a piece of American muscle car history will go under the hammer this weekend in Cape Town, as part of Creative Ride Classic and Collectibles’ latest vehicle auction.

In total, 79 vehicles from various years and vintages will, hopefully, find new owners or even, show up in a new collection. Carmag.co.za has, however, signalled the following out as the one’s that will be observed the closest.

1975 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray LS5

With its elegant sweeping bonnet and monster 454 7.4-litre V8 engine, this two-owner car has never been on the market in South Africa before.

Another piece of iconic muscle, this time from the USA in the form of the Corvette Stingray. Image: Creative Ride Classic and Collectibles

Creative Ride Classic and Collectibles CEO Kevin Derrick notes that Stingrays have huge power and are incredibly enjoyable to drive, making them a must-have for car collectors. As the value of Stingrays across the board continues to skyrocket, now is the time to buy before prices go up even further.

1994 Nissan 300ZX

The 1994 Nissan 300 ZX, especially in twin turbo guise with the five-speed manual gearbox, is another highlight of the auction.

Considered one of the first true Japanese supercars, this all-aluminium 3.0-litre V6 twin turbo-charged engine vehicle boasts a radical, advanced body design well ahead of its time.

Z32 generation 300 ZX has become incredibly sought after in recent year. Image: Creative Ride Classic and Collectibles

Even more remarkable is that this particular car has only had one owner and comes with its original pink slip and full-service history.

With the rising popularity of Japanese cars among millennial buyers, the Nissan 300ZX is an investment buy that will be enjoyable to drive every day.

1971 Ford Capri Perana V8

Car enthusiasts will also have the opportunity to bid on the legendary Capri Perana V8, this one fitted with an automatic gearbox, but still the roaring V8 from the Mustang.

Icon of 1970s South African racing, the Mustang engine Ford Capri Perana V8. Image: Creative Ride Classic and Collectibles.

This rare car, made only in South Africa, is sought after by British and Australian collectors as well as locals.

The auction model is hands down the best Perana seen to date, with matching numbers and just over 57 000km on the clock, making it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own such a well-preserved piece of history.

1985 Alfa Romeo GTV6

The uniquely South African 3.0-litre GTV6 is another highly anticipated car up for auction. With a total manufacturing run of just over 200, this car has achieved legendary status among collectors, ranking as Alfa’s most powerful sports car in the world at the time of production.

With only 210 ever made, the locally made GTV6 is expected to garner significant attention. Image: Creative Ride Classic and Collectibles.

With few authentic examples believed to be in existence, the GTV6 homologation special is a perfect example of how the value of a model can skyrocket.

This 1985 derivative in this month’s auction is an incredible, pristine car that is expected to be one of the most hotly contested items on the day, it will not come as a surprise if it sells for over a million rand.

1987 BMW 333i

Last but not least, the BMW 333i is a special edition race car built in South Africa that few people have seen. Made purely for racing with a 3,2-litre engine pushing out 146kW of power and 295N.m, only 210 units of the 333i were ever produced, making it one of the most powerful cars of its time.

Made for and developed in South Africa, the 333i has rocketed in value as examples turning up become rarer. Images: Creative Ride Classic and Collectibles

The scarcity of this model in current markets, coupled with its impressive performance, makes it one of the most collectible cars in Africa and possibly the world.

This particular BMW 333i is the first that Derrick has seen in nearly a decade of classic and collectible car sales and will likely be the last, making it a unique opportunity for collectors to own a piece of history. An iconic vehicle like the BMW 333i, in pristine condition, could sell for somewhere around R1 682 736.

Article first appeared on carmag.co.za.