Not so fast: Report claims Ford EcoSport will be revived in 2025

In-line with the South American original, the EcoSport will, apparently, be repositioned above the Puma as a rival to the Renault Duster.

Although denounced this week from re-entering production at the soon-to-be relaunched Chennai facility in India, a newly uncovered report from Spain has alleged that Ford will be introducing a third generation EcoSport as early next year.

Third strike

Discontinued two years ago following not only the Blue Oval’s exit from the Indian market, but also focus on the Puma made at the same Craiova Plant in Romania, the EcoSport had been set for a renewed generation following a tie-up with Mahindra in 2019.

A joint venture that would have resulted in the XUV 300, now known as the XUV 3X0, providing the base and engines for the EcoSport, the partnership failed to produce a single production after an abrupt split in 2021 months before Dearborn’s decision to leave to India.

South African-spec EcoSport originated from two factories, the depicted Titanium being sourced from Romania. Picture: Ford

Sourced for South Africa from Chennai in the case of the entry-level Ambiente models with the more upscale EcoBoost-powered Trend and Titanium derivates originating from Craiova, the EcoSport officially exited production in mid-2022 after nine years and a single facelift in 2018.

Aiming for Duster

Despite the announcement by Ford India, motor.es claims the EcoSport will morph into a rival for the Dacia/Renault Duster as a way of distancing itself from the Puma to avoid price overlapping.

Base-spec EcoSport Ambiente came via the Chennai Plant in India. Picture: Ford

Production will reportedly take place at the Almussafes plant outside Valencia that previously produced the Fiesta, Focus and Mondeo, and since 2013, the Kuga officially replaced last month by the Chinese-sourced Territory in South Africa.

Supposedly already shown in a leaked patent document, ironically leaked in India, at the beginning of this year, the publication claims motivation will once again come from the mentioned EcoBoost engine already equipped with electrical assistance in the Puma.

New Ford SUV Patent Leaks – Is This Next Gen EcoSport To Rival Nexon? https://t.co/KSF6KpLKvG pic.twitter.com/IEnCtrSRw8 — RushLane (@rushlane) February 26, 2024

A move that stands in contrast to India where apart from the T6 platform that underpins the Ranger and Everest, only electric vehicle will be produced as a means of making the facility an EV hub outside Europe and North America.

Original for inspiration?

Originally earmarked solely in South America where it lasted also for nine year from 2003 to 2012, the first generation EcoSport sported the same design as the comparative North American-market Escape, albeit much smaller and with the option of an electronic four-wheel-drive system on some trim levels.

Original EcoSport debuted in 2003 as a South American-market model only. Picture: favcars.com

While the latter continued to be offered in certain markets on the second generation, South Africa only had access to front-wheel-drive and never the 1.6 or 2.0-litre petrol engine offered elsewhere – the biggest displacement being the 1.5-litre three-cylinder Dragon petrol and the 1.5 TDCi turbodiesel.

EcoSport looked similar to the first generation North American Espace, albeit a lot smaller. Picture: favcars.com

Its supposed revival seemingly set to hark back to the original if aimed at the Duster, no detailed information surrounding the EcoSport’s comeback prevails, however, if indeed accurate, don’t be surprised if more does emerge throughout the course of the year.

