What South Africa can expect: Suzuki Grand Vitara priced in India

Fresh from making its public debut at last month’s Kyalami Festival of Motoring, Suzuki’s Maruti division in India has provided a preview of what South Africa could expect next year after announcing price and specification details of the all-new Grand Vitara.

Reviving one of its most iconic monikers last used in 2019, the latest Grand Vitara is the result of Suzuki’s partnership with Toyota that has already spawned four other models; the Starlet/Glanza derived the Baleno, the Urban Cruiser spun-off of the Vitara Brezza, the Belta that uses the Ciaz as a base and the Rumion that serves as a rebadged Ertiga.

Outside of India, the joint venture has resulted in the Swace based on the Corolla Touring Sports estate and the Across that sits above the Grand Vitara as a rebadged Toyota RAV4.

In the case of the Grand Vitara, production takes place at Toyota’s Bidadi Plant in the state of Bengaluru alongside the restyled but mechanically identical Urban Cruiser Hyryder, with both being based on Suzuki’s C-platform and not the Daihatsu DNGA as previously reported.

On course to be Suzuki’s flagship model once it arrives in South Africa, in addition to possibly replacing the European-made Vitara, the Grand Vitara is expected to be offered in GL and GLX trim levels, with both engines available in India being confirmed for South Africa.

In a departure though, the mild-hybrid system won’t be available for the Suzuki-made 1.5 K15C engine. Instead, the un-electrified unit will produce an identical 75kW/135Nm fed to the front wheels through a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox.

The second unit comes in the shape of a Toyota designed 1.5-litre hybrid that adds a 59 kW electric motor to the mix for a total system output of 85 kW. Hooked to a CVT, the unit will come with the option of all-wheel-drive in South Africa, a configuration only offered on manual versions of the mild-hybrid in India.

Commencing the range off in India, the mild-hybrid Grand Vitara comes in four trim levels with notable items on the entry-level Sigma being 17-inch steel wheels, LED daytime running lights, a 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster display, front armrest, automatic air-conditioning with rear vents plus the following:

South Africa will get the hybrid model as well as the mild-hybrid, minus the electric hardware.

electric mirrors

height adjustable driver’s seat

push-button start

dual front airbags

Hill Start Assist

Electronic Stability Programme

rear parking sensors

ABS with EBB

Moving one up, the Delta receives paddle shifters for automatic models, the seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, a reverse camera, auto lock/unlock doors and automatic headlights.

Sitting in the mid-range is the Zeta, which swaps the steel wheels for diamond-cut alloys, the halogen headlights for full-LEDs and the black exterior surrounds for chrome plated items. Also standard is cloth instead of fabric seats, folding electric mirrors, an Arkamys sound system and a total of six airbags.

For the flagship Alpha, the mild-hybrid Grand Vitara’s spec sheet comprises black roof rails, leatherette seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever, a panoramic sunroof, the nine-touchscreen infotainment system and surround-view camera system.

On the full hybrid models, the Zeta+ builds on the mild-hybrid Zeta by boasting silver roof rails, grey instead of silver front and rear skidplates, gold interior accents, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless smartphone charger and Heads-Up Display.

Two-tone interior option still to be confirmed for South Africa.

Capping the Grand Vitara range off is the hybrid Alpha+ that receives all of the Zeta+’s items, but with a leather wrapped steering wheel, puddle lamps, an upgraded Arkamys sound system, tyre pressure monitor and surround-view camera system included.

In total, the Grand Vitara’s colour palette consists of six mono-tune hues; Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Celestial Blue, Chestnut Brown available on all trim grades bar the Sigma, and Opulent Red limited to the Delta and Zeta.

On the two-tone front, restricted to the Alpha, Zeta+ and Alpha+, a black roof heads the Arctic White, Splendid Grey and Opulent Red body colours.

As mentioned, the Grand Vitara will go on-sale in South Africa early next year and despite pricing being unknown, speculation is that it could well be divulged before the end of 2022.

Grand Vitara India Price

Grand Vitara 1.5 Mild Hybrid Sigma – Rs 1 045 000 (R229 691)

Grand Vitara 1.5 Mild Hybrid Delta – Rs 1 190 000 (R261 562)

Grand Vitara 1.5 Mild Hybrid Delta AT – Rs 1 340 000 (R294 532)

Grand Vitara 1.5 Mild Hybrid Zeta – Rs 1 389 000 (R305 302)

Grand Vitara 1.5 Mild Hybrid Zeta AT – Rs 1 539 000 (R338 272)

Grand Vitara 1.5 Mild Hybrid Alpha – Rs 1 539 000 (R338 272)

Grand Vitara 1.5 Mild Hybrid Alpha AT – Rs 1 689 000 (R371 242)

Grand Vitara 1.5 Mild Hybrid Alpha AWD – Rs 1 689 000 (R371 242)

Grand Vitara 1.5 Hybrid Zeta+ CVT – Rs 1 799 000 (R395 420)

Grand Vitara 1.5 Hybrid Alpha+ CVT – Rs 1 949 000 (R428 391)

Additional information from autocarindia.com and images from marutisuzuki.com.