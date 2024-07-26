Citroën C3 Aircross an honest compact SUV that can’t be ignored

The new Max version offers space, lots of spec and very attractive price to boot.

The C3 is not only the best-selling model derivative for Citroën. It is the best performer in the whole of the Stellantis stable, which also includes Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Jeep, Opel and Peugeot. The introduction of the Citroën C3 Aircross is sure to see the resurgence of the French brand continue locally.

Why? Well, it’s simple. This is a cool-looking compact SUV has decent space and spec and is priced to sell. The five-seater Max version comes in at R344 900 and the seven-seater at R354 900. A sub-R300 000 entry-level Plus version is to follow at the end of the year.

What Citroën C3 Aircross has to offer

So, what do you get for your money? You get typical Citroën SUV styling that offers their signature Y-shaped lighting, double grille, lower skid plate and protective cladding. There are also flared wheel arches, 17-inch alloys and raised ride height of 200mm.

There are four colour options and six dual-tone roof combinations to choose from, with both metallic paint and the dual-tone roof option being included in the price off the showroom floor.

Jumping inside in the Citroën C3 Aircross you are greeted by a modern seven-inch TFT instrument cluster and a 10-inch touchscreen that provides access to your key infotainment and connected services, including mirroring capability for access to apps using Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Talking of which, there are USB ports and storage solutions throughout that include cup holders that double as smartphone holders.

A 10-inch infotainment system in standard in the Citroën C3 Aircross. Picture: Citroën

Decent performance

As mentioned earlier, there is a decent amount of driver and passenger space on offer. But don’t expect any legroom other than for toddlers in the third row of seats. When these seats are up, don’t expect any room for luggage. But at least you can cart a bunch of kids around when you want and then drop the seats back to a five-seater and add some luggage space back into the equation.

The Citroën C3 Aircross Max models at launch are powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine. It delivers 81kW of power and 205Nm of torque driving down to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic gearbox.

In a segment that offers mainly CVT or four-speed options and naturally aspirated engines, the C3 Aircross offered more than enough performance for its intended usage. Sure, it’s never going to handle like a hot hatch, but you know that, but with a fuel consumption figure of less than 7.0-litres per 100km/h indicated on The Citizen Motoring‘s our launch drive, this is probably going to more important to most future owners.

Conclusion

The Citroën C3 Aircross compact SUV is an honest car, that does exactly what it says it will do on the box at a price that cannot be ignored.