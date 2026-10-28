Facelift Isuzu closes gap on Toyota Hilux GR-S and Kia Tasman

New D-Max is the second fastest accelerating four-cylinder turbodiesel double cab on the market currently.

Just over four years ago, the 3.0-litre Isuzu D-Max became the fastest four-cylinder turbodiesel double cab The Citizen Motoring has tested.

The flagship Isuzu D-Max 3.0TD V-Cross 4×4 clocked a 0 to 100km/h sprint time of 10.59 seconds to top our four-cylinder bakkie time sheets. It was quite a feat for the D-Max as the 140kW of power and 450Nm of torque were less than most of its rivals.

Toyota Hilux GR-S arrives

The record fell shortly thereafter when the 165kW/550Nm Toyota Hilux GR-Sport stopped the clock at 10.32 seconds.

The 154kW/500Nm 2.0-litre bi-turbo versions of the Ford Ranger and VW Amarok production siblings followed suit. The VW Amarok setting a sprint time of 10.38 seconds and the Ford Ranger getting there in 10.41 seconds.

Earlier this year, the Kia Tasman, which 2.2-litre turbodiesel produces 154kW/440Nm, became the new fastest accelerating four-cylinder double cab on our time sheets by reaching 100km/h from a standstill in 10.05 seconds.

While the Isuzu D-Max recently received a facelift, no changes were made under the bonnet. And while the facelift D-Max in 3.0 LSE 4×4 guise that we recently sampled still makes the same 140kW/450Nm as before, we took it to Gerotek nonetheless for a high-performance test. Both the V-Cross from 2022 and the current LSE tip the scales at 2 070kg.

Isuzu D-Max only trails Kia Tasman

By recording a 0 to 100km/h sprint time of 10.52 seconds, the LSE shaved seven hundredths off the V-Cross’ time to become the fastest Isuzu bakkie on our time sheets.

The LSE’s time still leaves Isuzu in fifth place on our time sheets for four-cylinder turbodiesel double cab bakkies. But, there is now GR-S derivative in the new Toyota Hilux range yet and the 2.0-litre bi-turbo mill does not feature in the Ford Ranger and VW Amarok anymore. This means that the 3.0-litre Isuzu D-Max is the second fastest four-pot oil-burner on the market today, trailing only the Kia Tasman.