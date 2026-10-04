Popular Jaecoo J5 wears ‘Temu Range Rover’ moniker with pride

Chery and Jaguar Land Rover have been manufacturing partners for over a decade.

Like the Jetour T2 that is referred to as the “Temu Defender” due to the styling cues its shares with the real McCoy, comparisons between the Jaecoo J5 and Range Rover Evoque has also not gone unnoticed.

The British motoring press originally dubbed the Jaecoo J7 the “Temu Range Rover”. But the baton was seamlessly passed on to the J5 as it looks almost identical to its SUV sibling albeit being slightly smaller.

The similarities in styling are more than a shameless Chinese copy of British heritage as the groups behind these brands have been partners for over a decade. Chery, Jaecoo’s parent company, entered a 50/50 manufacturing joint venture with Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) back in 2012. When their joint plant opened in Changshu in 2014, the Evoque was the very first model built there for the local Chinese market.

Jaecoo J5 a top-seller

Calling the Jaecoo J5 a “Temu Range Rover” is clearly meant as a put-down. It acknowledges the obvious resemblance, but makes sure no one mistakes it for the genuine article. The comparison to the discount Chinese shopping app carries a clear implication. The owner wanted a high-end SUV, but settled for a cheap knockoff instead.

Whether Jaecoo buyers actually feel that way is a different story. Between January and August 2026, the Chery-owned brand sold 2 243 J5s locally compared to just 115 Range Rover Evoque sales.

The price difference helps explain why. A new Jaecoo J5 starts at R339 900, whereas the base Evoque comes is a whopping R1 156 000, a clear indication that these two cars cater to entirely different budgets and buyers. Jaecoo is thriving without actually luring one customer from a JLR dealer.

The Range Rover Evoque has done wonders for the British marque. Picture: Supplied

Same same, but different

Still, the newcomer has hit the market boasting an immediately recognisable silhouette sporting compact proportions, sleek lighting, and enough luxury-SUV cues to spark constant chatter. Even people unfamiliar with the brand instantly recognise the shape, letting the cheeky nickname do much of the introduction.

The Evoque originally popularised this styling when the original launched back in 2011. Its sloping roofline and high waistline gave it a distinct look that went well beyond its badging. Style was a huge reason people bought it.

It also brought a completely new audience into showrooms. When the second-generation model debuted in 2018, JLR noted that over 60% of British Evoque buyers were brand new to the brand.

Value for money

The Jaecoo J5 only landed in South Africa in September 2025. Its first full year has meant building awareness while asking buyers to trust an unproven nameplate.

Sweetening the deal is the compact SYV’s generous spec sheet. AT under R500 000, the flagship model features a panoramic sunroof and ventilated front seats. These are luxuries that many premium brands still expect you to pay extra for.

For a customer shopping in the R340 000 bracket, a Range Rover Evoque is not a realistic option. Yet the Jaecoo J5 offers a practical, value-focused answer to what that budget can secure today. If it happens to look like a luxury SUV along the way, owners probably won’t mind the joke one bit.