Power and price cuts applied to Volvo XC60 and XC90 T8 ranges

Latest updates only apply to the plug-in hybrid T8 models and not the mild-hybrid B5 variants.

Ahead of the arrival of the long range plug-in hybrid models next year, Volvo has revised the existing partially electrified XC60 and XC90 line-up, without infringing on the normal mild-hybrid variants.

Power cut

Aesthetically unchanged, the main revisions involve the powertrain where 2.0-litre Drive-E turbocharged petrol engine has had its outputs reduced and that of the electric motor upped.

While the latter is still driven by the same 18.8-kWh battery pack as before, combined outputs fall from 340 kW to 299 kW, with torque unchanged at 709 Nm.

The claimed all-electric range is also as is at 81 km for the XC60 and at 84 km for the XC90. Drive continues to go to all four wheels through the eight-speed Geartronic transmission.

Arriving in 2027…

Unveiled at the end of last month, the pair of long range models receive not only a larger 41.2-kWh battery, but a more powerful electric motor developing 130 kW.

In the XC60, the setup develops a combined 262 kW in the T6 and 340 kW in the T8, but with respective EV-only ranges of 200 km and 189 km.

For the XC90, the electric hardware develops an unchanged 340 kW in the T8, albeit with an electric-only range of 164 km.

More T8 trim levels

Meanwhile, the reshuffled “standard range” sees the debut of the Core trim level until now reserved for the mild-hybrid variants only.

Applicable to both the XC60 and XC90, the Core slots in below the Plus, which becomes the mid-range variant, and the Ultra that keeps its standing as the range-topping grade.

Price

Inclusive of the mild-hybrid models, the revised XC60 and XC90 ranges are as follows:

XC60

XC60 B5 Core AWD – R1 058 400

XC60 B5 Plus AWD – R1 116 800

XC60 B5 Plus Black AWD – R1 146 300

XC60 B5 Ultra Black AWD – R1 307 255

XC60 T8 Core AWD – R1 280 000

XC60 T8 Plus AWD – R1 460 800

XC60 T8 Plus Black AWD – R1 490 800

XC60 T8 Ultra AWD – R1 500 700

XC60 T8 Ultra Black AWD – R1 530 700

XC90