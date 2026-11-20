Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa has not yet approved the bigger battery pack or all-wheel drive for the local market.

A runaway success in the United Kingdom, where it has been the best-selling new vehicle for the past two months, Jaecoo has introduced a revised plug-in hybrid variant of the J7 with a larger battery pack and the option of all-wheel drive.

Bigger battery, more range

The latter is a first for the J7 in any market; the officially titled SHS-P combines the existing 1.5-litre T-GDI engine with a new 26.6-kWh battery in place of the outgoing model’s 18.4-kWh unit.

In front-wheel drive guise, the J7 SHS-P develops 150kW/365Nm, which translates to an all-electric range of 127 km and 0-100 km/h in 7.5 seconds.

J7 SHS-P can be had with two-wheel drive or, for the first time, all-wheel drive. Picture: Omoda & Jaecoo UK

The all-wheel drive, meanwhile, becomes the most powerful J7 ever made with a combined output of 260kW/490Nm. Jaecoo claims a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 5.9 seconds and an EV-only range of 112 km.

In both cases, drive is routed to the front or all four wheels through Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT). Supporting DC charging up to 70 kW will require a waiting time of 15 minutes from 30-80% regardless of the chosen drive wheels.

New inside and out

Joining the existing J7 SHS-H, which utilises a self-charging hybrid powertrain developing 165kW/310Nm, the SHS-P receives model-bespoke 19-inch alloy wheels and two new colour options, Meteorite Grey and Cuprite Red.

Subtle changes have taken place inside. Picture: Omoda & Jaecoo UK

Inside, Jaecoo has redesigned door handles and fitted more premium feeling materials, as well as physical buttons for the mirror switches.

In addition, most of the driver assistance systems can be switched off entirely without switching back on when the ignition is turned back on.

South Africa next?

Now available in a single trim level called Luxury+, pricing starts at £37 000 for the two-wheel drive and at £38 500 for the all-wheel drive, which amounts to R838 810 and R872 816 respectively when directly converted and without taxes.

At present, Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa hasn’t confirmed the J7 SHS-P for the local market, nor the larger battery pack.

Reportedly, though, the sole all-paw gripping J7 model, the combustion engine powered J7 Inferno priced at R679 900, has been on run-out for a number of months due to declining demand.

At present, the South African line-up is topped by the two-wheel drive SHS, whose combination of the 1.5 T-GDI, 18.3-kWh battery and single motor outputs 255kW/525Nm. The electric-only range is 90 km.

Priced at a premium of R10 000 more than the 1.6 T-GDI Inferno, the SHS, for now, prevails as the flagship J7 model.

However, as mentioned, this could well change should the SHS-P, and, for that matter, the all-wheel drive, receive approval in the new year.