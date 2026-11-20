Previously undisclosed is the fact that the customer of the crinkle-cut Jetour T1 has now accepted a buyback offer.

After the publication of The Citizen Motoring‘s story of the crinkle-cut Jetour T1, Jetour South Africa reached out to us to clarify a few points.

As always, there are three sides to any story. We think that the explanation below should put most of this issue to bed. At least until the Motor Industry Ombudsman of South Africa (Miosa) make a final ruling.

This said, we truly doubt that this is the end of the ongoing saga, including the payload capacity matter, hanging over the head of the company with the Jetour T1.

Rather than offer our interpretation of what was said or alleged. Here’s the verbatim reply from Jetour South Africa:

No evidence of product defect

“When the concerns were first raised, Jetour Woodmead and Jetour South Africa responded promptly and undertook a thorough investigation.

“The vehicle was inspected in person by Jetour’s national technical team and an independent assessment was also commissioned from a Sampra- and RMI-approved third-party engineering firm. Neither assessment identified evidence of a manufacturing or product defect.

The true circumstances are in doubt

“The investigation process also highlighted some differences between the information initially provided and the findings available, which meant that the full circumstances surrounding the reported concerns could not be conclusively established.

“The matter was subsequently referred to the Motor Industry Ombudsman of South Africa (Miosa), which initially found in favour of the position presented by Jetour Woodmead and Jetour South Africa.

“Following a subsequent review, a revised decision was issued in the customer’s favour. Jetour is appealing this decision and is awaiting the outcome of an independent inspection being conducted in collaboration with Miosa.

“Throughout this process, Jetour South Africa has remained committed to addressing the customer’s concerns and finding an amicable resolution.

Customer accepts buyback offer

“Following an internal review, as well as the findings provided by Miosa, Jetour South Africa’s senior management has decided to proceed with the buy-back of the affected T1 at the full purchase price.

“No deductions will be made for usage, mileage or depreciation. Jetour South Africa, together with Jetour Woodmead, will absorb all costs associated with this. This proposal has been accepted by the customer.”

AA to fire back

The Citizen Motoring was informed at the time of going to press that the Automobile Association (AA) of South Africa was preparing a response of its own to this new information.