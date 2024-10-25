Jetour enters compact SUV fight for the first time with new X50

For the moment, the X50 doesn't form part of Jetour South Africa's three year product roll-out.

Positioned below the Dashing, the X50’s design is said to have been done with simplicity in mind. Image: Jetour Global

Jetour has sprung a surprise by removing the wraps from its first compact SUV at the Philippine International Motor Show in the capital Manila.

Jetour’s Tiggo 4 Pro

Set to be positioned below the Dashing, the Chery-owned brand’s smallest SUV since its founding six years ago, has adopted the X50 moniker and while unlikely to be welcomed by Proton, is still destined to go on-sale in the Philippines next month before heading to other markets.

Incorporating styling different from any current Jetour model, the measures 4 397 mm long, 1 841 mm wide and 1 654 mm tall while riding on a 2 600 mm long wheelbase.

As a comparison, the Dashing has respective measurements of 4 590 mm, 1 900 mm and 1 685 mm with its wheelbase being 120 mm longer at 2 720 mm.

Debuting in the same entry-level role as its parent company’s Tiggo 4 Pro, the X50’s unique appearance doesn’t continue at the rear where it seemingly mirrors the Mercedes-Benz GLA and from early models made by rival BYD’s Denza brand.

Inside

Inside, the interior borrows only the steering wheel, gear lever, dashboard and dual 10.25-inch displays from the Dashing and seven-seat X70 Plus, with the rest being unique to the X50.

Interior has smattering of Jetour design elements, but is otherwise unique to the X50. Image: Jetour Global

According to autoindustriya.com, the range of features, depending on the trim level, comprise leather upholstery, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, a 360-degree surround-view camera system, voice control and a drive mode selector with three settings; Eco, Normal and Sport.

Familiar underneath

Its suspension layout consisting of MacPherson struts at the front and an independent multi-link design at the rear, which Jetour claims has resulted in “outstanding shock absorption”, up front, the X50 utilises the familiar setup of a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine paired to an automatic gearbox.

Rear has a distinct Mercedes-Benz GLA look about it. Image: Jetour Global

Identical to the Dashing and X70 Plus, the unit develops 115kW/230Nm and is paired to a six-speed dual-clutch gearbox with drive going to the front wheels only.

Not yet for us

Priced from 888 000 pesos, or a directly converted R268 270 for the base Journey, to 988 000 pesos (R298 167) for the Travel and 1 088 000 (R328 346) for the flagship Sport, the Jetour X50 remains a Pilipino-market only model, with market availability elsewhere still to be announced.

As such, it remains a no-no for South Africa as no mention of it emerged at the brand’s market launch last month, or as part of its product plan for the next three years.

However, don’t be surprised if this changes once into the new year.

