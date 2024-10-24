Concept Mitsubishi DST debuts as preview of ‘three-row’ Xforce

While thought to preview the next generation Pajero Sport, the eventual production DST will be slotting-in below and above the model it largely resembles, the Xforce.

DST previews what to expect from Mitsubishi’s incoming three-row SUV that won’t replace the Pajero Sport. Image: Mitsubishi

Teased at the beginning of October, Mitsubishi has officially debuted the mystery model in question on the first day of the Philippine International Motor Show in the capital, Manilla.

No next Pajero Sport

Billed as a production-ready concept set for introduction next year as part of the Challenge 2025 product strategy, the DST Concept appears more in-line with the Xforce than previewing the next generation Pajero Sport as believed until now.

ALSO READ: Mitsubishi teases new concept as possible hint of next Pajero Sport

Based on a unibody platform and not a ladder-frame the Pajero Sport will utilise, the DST will seemingly serve as an alternative to the Xpander in that it provides seating for seven and possibly also six in an SUV bodystyle instead of an MPV.

Providing a preview of the three-row SUV outlined in the Challenge 2025 presentation document earlier this year, the other being a PPV or Pick-up Platform Vehicle that denotes the Triton-based Pajero Sport, the DST will slot-in below the latter and above the Xforce rather than replacing an existing model.

Familiar but revised looks

Styled to resemble the Xforce, but with chunkier front-end styling, slightly different T-shaped LED headlights, imitation vents behind the C-pillar and a longer rear overhang as per the three-row layout, the DST keeps the T-shaped taillights, but with the same bumper design as the front and cameras instead of side-view mirrors.

Interior has little in common with current Mitsubishi models, though it remains to be seen how it will look in production form. Image: Mitsubishi

Inside, the interior is significantly different from any current Mitsubishi model, although it remains to be seen how much influence is carried over in the eventual production model.

Besides the floating centre console and almost piston-like upright gear lever, the DST gets a dual digital instrument cluster and infotainment system display, a two-spoke steering wheel with apparent physical buttons and touch-sensitive switches for the climate encased in an illuminated outer surround.

Rear facia from the Xforce has been largely retained looks wise. Image: Mitsubishi

Situated on the centre console, the oversized rotary drive mode selector offers five modes; Normal, Wet, Tarmac, Gravel and Mud. However, as with the Xforce, the production DST will be sold only with front-wheel-drive.

Up front, no idea…

Less informative was Mitsubishi on the DST’s technical specifications, although as per the Challenge product slide, motivation will originate from a combustion engine.

As such, this could well be the normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 77kW/141Nm in the Xforce and Xpander. Transmissions will therefore consist of a five-speed manual or a CVT.

Arriving soon

Designated as a key model for the Southeastern Asian (ASEAN) region, the DST will be produced in the Philippines first before being exported to other market between April next year and March 2026.

More interestingly is the usage of the Outlander Sport name in certain markets, a moniker until now used in North America on the aged ASX.

As it stands, no further details are known, however, expect more to emerge in 2025 and whether it could possibly be marketed outside Asia similar to the Xpander.

NOW READ: Next Mitsubishi Pajero Sport seemingly only due in 2025