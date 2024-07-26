Take-off soon as Jetour formally introduces itself to South Africa

Brand's initial line-up will consist of two models, followed by two more in 2025.

Jetour will debut with two models in South Africa; the Dashing (L) and X70 Plus (R). Image: Jetour South Africa

Following the emergence of its imminent arrival on local soil in June, Chery-owned Jetour has provided an official preview of the models it will be bringing to market from September this year.

Separate flight path

The seventh sub-brand under Chery ownership, the others being Jaecoo, Omoda, Exeed, iCar, Karry and the electric Luxeed division, the SUV-specialising Jetour division arrives in South Africa six years after its founding in China as a separate entity from its parent.

Similar, therefore, to Omoda and Jaecoo who operate under the standalone O&J banner, Jetour will have no affiliation to Chery South Africa from a sales, aftersales and customer support basis.

In addition, Jetour’s spare parts division operates from a 4 000 square metre facility in Kyalami housing a claimed 82 000 parts in contrast to Chery’s own warehouse opened in Boksburg last year.

South Africa being the second right-hand-drive market after Malaysia to receive its products, which, since 2018 has raked-up sales of 1 180 000 units in 60 countries, the initial Jetour range will consist of two models with an additional pair following in 2025.

First products

Dashing

Styled to resemble the Lotus Eletre, Lamborghini Urus and Lexus NX, the Dashing opens the range up as the expected volume seller of the projected 800 units a month Jetour aims to sell across both models.

Dashing will most likely become Jetour’s volume seller. Image: Jetour UAE

On-sale in China since 2022, the coupe-styled Dashing provides seating for five with dimensions of 4 590 mm long in overall length, a width of 1 900 mm, height of 1 685 mm and wheelbase of 2 720 mm.

While no specification details were revealed, notable items in its homeland comprise a Head-Up Display, a 15.6-inch infotainment system, a 40-watt wireless smartphone charger, an eight-inch freestanding instrument cluster binnacle and what Jetour calls as a 540-degree camera and parking system.

Pride of place inside is the 15.6-inch infotainment system. Image: Jetour Qatar

Up front, the Dashing shares its powerplants with the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro, namely the 1.5 T-GDI and 1.6 T-GDI engines, plus the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) that combines the former with a pair of electric motors for a total system output of 240kW/545Nm, and an al-electric range of 100 km.

For the moment, it remains unknown as to which engines Jetour will bring to South Africa. Depending on the engine, global transmission choices consists of a six-speed manual, a six-speed dual-clutch, a seven-speed dual-clutch or a segment first three-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission in the case of the PHEV.

X70 Plus

Taking-up station above the Dashing, the X70 Plus appears similar in profile in the Tiggo 8 Pro, although it remains to be seen whether Jetour opts for the same seven-seat arrangement, or offers it with five and six seats as in China.

Effectively a more upscale version of the standard X70 that went on-sale in 2018, the X70 Plus, which premiered in 2020, showcases its “original” face in South Africa as opposed to the facelift restyling rolled-out in the People’s Republic earlier this year.

X70 Plus shares its silhouette with the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro, but with Jetour specific styling. Image: Jetour Qatar

As with the Dashing, the X70 Plus uses the 1.5 T-GDI and 1.6 T-GDI engines as well, but omits the 2.0 T-GDI used in the Tiggo 8 Pro Max.

Instead, a plug-in hybrid fulfils the role of flagship with a reported 200 kW and combined range of 1 200 km. The EV-only distance, without requiring combustion assistance, is said to be 110 km.

Biggest Chery influence are design similarities inside. Image: Jetour Qatar

In terms of equipment, international models boast a 50-watt wireless smartphone charger, heated and ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, a dual 10.25-inch infotainment system and instrument cluster, the 360-degree surround-view camera system and the uprated Sony sound system.

Dimensionally, the X70 Plus measures 4 749 mm long, 1 900 mm wide and 1 720 mm tall. The wheelbase is 2 745 mm.

Coming in 2025

T2 and T1

Departing significantly from the Dashing and X70 Plus, the Defender 110 and Ford Bronco-esque Jetour Traveller will headline 2025’s range expansion, albeit under the T02 moniker used outside China.

A restyled take on the iCar 03 that debuted at Chery’s Tech Day exhibition in Wuhu last year, the T02 comes standard with five-seats wrapped in a package measuring 4 785 mm long, 2 006 mm wide and 1 880 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2 800 mm.

Off-road rugged T2 will make its market introduction in 2025. Image: Jetour UAE

Mounted on 20-inch alloy wheels and with 220 mm of ground clearance, the T2’s off-road focus includes a low range transfer case, a centre limited slip differential, an electronically locking rear diff and a drive mode selector with seven settings; Eco, Normal, Sport, Smart, Snow, Mud and Rock.

Notable specification items likely to feature is a 15.6-inch infotainment system, heated and ventilated front seats, an electrically folding second row, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster binnacle, 360-degree surround-view camera system and a 12-speaker Sony audio system.

Visual inspiration has relied heavily on that of the Defender 110. Image: Jetour Qatar

Whereas the iCar and its Jaecoo sibling, the J6, both feature electric motivation only, the T02 offers a choice between the 1.5 T-GDI, the 2.0 T-GDI and the 1.5-litre plug-in hybrid paired to the same three-speed DHT as in the X70 Plus.

With four-wheel-drive being standard regardless of the engine though, the remaining transmissions consist of a seven-speed dual-clutch or a torque converter eight-speed automatic Omoda will soon on the Exeed RX-derived C9.

Tech driven interior includes, among others, a 10.25-inch instrument cluster and 15.6-inch infotainment system. Image: Jetour UAE

Still to be formally shown despite bowing an almost production ready concept at the Beijing Auto Show at the beginning of the year, 2025 will also see the market debut of the smaller T1.

An expected shrunken down version of the T2, the T1, for the moment, remains largely under wraps at it is expected to only go on-sale in China before the end of the year.

More soon

As mentioned, Jetour South Africa has not divulged and specification or pricing details, however, expect more details to possibly emerge before sales kick-off in September.

Additional information from carnewschina.com.

