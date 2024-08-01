Edition touches adds more standard equipment to Mazda CX-30

Uptake in features has not extended to any visual changes, or revisions to the CX-30's drivetrain.

Exterior has remained the same since the CX-30’s world debut five years ago. Image: Mazda

Having flown under the radar since a range re-adjustment more than two years ago, Mazda has revised the CX-30 line-up once again with more standard features as part of the introduction of the Edition variant across all the various trim levels.

Still in its first generation that debuted at the Geneva Motor Show five years ago, the CX-30 remains unchanged aesthetically and also on the powertrain front, which for South Africa, means the outputs of 121kW/213Nm from the normally aspirated 2.0-litre SkyActiv-G petrol engine.

Sending the amount of twist to the front axle again falls to a six-speed automatic gearbox on all of the four models.

Spec sheet

Active Edition

With the Edition moniker included, standard items on the entry-level Active comprises a new 10.25-inch MZD Connect infotainment system with dual type-C USB ports, wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, 16-inch alloy wheels, Head-Up Display, an eight-speaker sound system and a seven-inch TFT digital instrument cluster.

Also included is:

height-adjustable front seats;

auto-levelling LED headlights;

cloth seat upholstery;

push-button start;

keyless entry;

folding electric mirrors;

LED fog lamps;

cruise control;

all around one-touch electric windows;

seven airbags;

Hill Hold Assist;

Dynamic Stability Control

Dynamic Edition

Moving up a notch, the Dynamic Edition swaps the 16-inch wheels for 18-inch alloys while also gaining new items in the form of a wireless smartphone charger, LED daytime running lights and front parking sensors to go with the already presents rears and newly added reverse camera.

No changes have taken place at the rear either. Image: Mazda

Carried over is the dual-zone climate control with rear vents and paddle shifters.

Carbon Edition

Introduced as a styling package modelled on the Dynamic, the Carbon keeps its black 18-inch alloy wheels, black mirror caps and red embroidery work inside, but receives new additions in the guise of an electric tailgate and a sunroof.

Individual Edition

Completing the range, the CX-30 Individual Edition boats leatherette and suede trimmed seats Mazda refers to as terracotta, metallic black 18-inch alloy wheels, Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

Previous 8.8-inch infotainment system makes way for a new 10.25-inch display. Image: Mazda

As with the Dynamic, carried over features include memory function for the mirrors, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function and the 12-speaker Bose sound system.

Colours and price

In total, six colours are offered; Platinum Quartz, Machine Grey, Jet Black, Polymetal Grey, Soul Crystal Red, Deep Crystal Blue that replaces Sonic Silver and Snowflake White Pearl.

Included with each CX-30’s price tag is a three-year/unlimited km warranty and service plan.

CX-30 2.0 Active Edition AT – R531 800

CX-30 2.0 Dynamic Edition AT – R569 400

CX-30 2.0 Carbon Edition AT – R587 500

CX-30 2.0 Individual Edition AT – R630 900

