Fortuner rival or not? Speculation arises over mystery Kia Tasman

A ladder-frame SUV replacement for the Mohave has been mentioned, though the latest spy video could also point to something different.

New spy video has alleged that Kia could well be working on a Tasman SUV, though a related report suggest otherwise. Image: Kia Worldwide YouTube page

Just over 24 hours after the release of the newest official teaser image, the emergence of a spy video in South Korea has ignited speculation as to whether Kia could indeed be working on an SUV version of the incoming Tasman bakkie.

SUV want clear

While confirmed for unveiling before year-end, possibly in October or November before the commencing of sales in 2025, a “closed cabin” Tasman has already been mentioned as a likely replacement for the South Korean-only Mohave SUV.

Back in May, Kia Australia General Manager of Product Planning, Roland Rivero, admitted the local division of the Korean brand, which had been tasked with the bulk of the Tasman’s development, would “love” the idea of bakkie-based SUV aimed at the Ford Everest, Toyota Fortuner, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, Isuzu MU-X and Mahindra Scorpio-N.

“At this point in time globally you need a strong global case, not just an Australian business case,” Rivero told carsguide.com.au at the time.

“We’d love to spawn a ladder-frame SUV, like an Everest competitor, out of that same platform. And theoretically you could, but it is something that we still have to negotiate hard with headquarters”.

Naming other markets, including South Africa, as key drivers for a Tasman SUV to materialise, Rivero said, “What we need for it to happen is other markets, major markets that source Tasman, to also want to have a ladder frame SUV.

“We’re hoping that South Africa or the Middle East would be keen on it, but at the end of the day we need all of the stars to align for something like to happen”.

Hidden secret

Based on the spy video uncovered by South Korean YouTube channel HealerTV, the likelihood of a Tasman SUV appears anything but far fetched, although a related reported from Australia has alleged that the prototype is testing a range of factory approved accessories.

Sporting heavy black masking over the psychedelic wrap, the clip shows the loadbin being completely camouflaged and resplendent with a sloping rear-end speculative of how the final product could look.

Tasman not yet ready to show its real self. Image: Kia Australia

According to drive.com.au though, the unchanged wheelbase from the bakkie and apparent same loadbin size, renders it incapable of being the rumoured SUV as the fitting of a third-row would not be possible.

Instead, the publication claims the disguise hides a special type of accessory seemingly not offered on any of the Tasman’s rivals.

Speculated items includes a cage structure supposed to serve as a mounting rack for shovels and jerry cans, or even a camper box supporting a roof-top tent.

What is known

While confirmation from Kia regarding the prototype remains unsurprisingly unknown, what can be expected is a double cab bodystyle, with a single and cab-and-a-half to follow, a claimed payload of 1 000 kg depending on the configuration, and a tow rating of 3 500 kg.

Up front, the Tasman will make sole use of the R-series 2.2-litre turbodiesel four-cylinder engine as the speculated 3.0-litre turbodiesel V6 will most likely be discontinued along with the Mohave.

Still some waiting

Already approved for South Africa from 2025, expectations are that supposed SUV claims are likely to intensify leading up to and after the Tasman’s reveal as per the mentioned video.

Whether indeed the testbed for the SUV or the range of accessories as alleged by Drive, don’t be surprised if similar sightings emerge within the coming weeks or months.

