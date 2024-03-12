REPORT: Kia Tasman will debut initially only with four-cylinders

Usage of the same engine as the Sorento and Carnival could be supplemented at some stage by a rumoured hybrid.

It’s still to be confirmed world debut seemingly get closer, a leaked report from South Korea has alleged that the incoming Kia Tasman bakkie will initially be powered by a four-cylinder turbodiesel engine only.

Teased for the first time last week, without actually being revealed, the body-on-frame Tasman, known internally as TK, will have most of its development take place in Australia which, despite not being mentioned outright by Kia, will result in it adopting the Tasman moniker in reference to the Tasman Sea that separates Australia and New Zealand.

While originally tipped for a 2022 or 2023 unveiling, the Tasman will only become a reality towards the end of 2024 before the commencing of sales in 2025.

No V6 but different bodystyles

Although spied as recent as last month undergoing testing, The Korean Car Blog has alleged that speculative reports of the Tasman joining the Ford Ranger and its Volkswagen Amarok twin in offering a V6 diesel engine will initially remain exactly that.

Despite not attributing any sources, the forum claims the Tasman will go on-sale powered by the venerable 2.2-litre R-series turbodiesel that produces 148kW/440Nm in the Sorento and Carnival.

Second spy image of the Tasman leaked at the beginning of 2023. Image: autospy.net

Opposite to the V6, which comes in the form of a 3.0-litre unit outputting 191kW/560Nm in the Korean-market only Mohave SUV, the publication further adds the Tasman could revert to a hybrid powerplant, although for the moment, nothing has been set in stone.

Denounced from happening in 2021, the Tasman will reportedly be offered as a double cab, single cab and cab-and-a-half with a payload of more than 1 000 kg and a tow rating of 3 500 kg.

Sales only starting in 2025

Its reveal set to end nearly five years of speculative reports, the Tasman, which Kia Australia described as a “sensitive topic” back in 2020, has attracted interest from South Africa, especially as the Australian input will result in it being offered with right-hand-drive.

“If it becomes available in the global line-up, it will come to South Africa, whichever one it is. It has been on the five-year plan for about 20 years [and] it is being looked at very carefully,” Kia South Africa CEO, Gary Scott, said in 2020.

Spied for the second time at the beginning of last year, which showed a prominent Kia badge on the partially covered front facia, expectations are that more details of the Tasman will emerge over the coming months.

