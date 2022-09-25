Hybrid V8 set to replace V10 in Lamborghini Huracan’s replacement

Charl Bosch

With sister Volkswagen Group brand, Audi, tipped to phase-out internal combustion power entirely for the R8’s replacement, a report from the United States has claimed that Lamborghini will be doing the opposite for the successor of the Huracan.

According to MotorTrend, the still unnamed replacement will premiere in 2024, therefore pre-dating the “mid-decade” successor of the R8, and eschew the normally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 for a twin-turbo electrically assisted V8.

In what will be only the second-ever forced assisted Lamborghini model ever made, the publication claims the engine will be the 4.0-litre V8 used in amongst others, the Urus, S8, RS7, RS Q8 and non-European versions of the SQ7 and SQ8, complete with electrification in the shape of the motor being located between the engine and transmission.

While set to keep the all-wheel-drive system, and feature a complete electric mode with a likely limited range, MotorTrend states the powerunit will be designed in a such way that the turbos will only come on song between 7 000 rpm and the red-line at 10 000 rpm.

The 5.2-litre normally aspirated V10 will make way for a reported electrified 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8.

Supposedly on-track to make use of the same platform as the “R8”, known as the SSP largely made by Porsche, the apparent usage of the powerunit seemingly confirms reports from 2017 that a hybrid V8 will indeed become a reality, albeit not for a more powerful version of the RS7 as claimed at the time.

At present, not much else about the Huracan’s successor is known, but with Lamborghini confirming wide-scale hybridisation from next year, and indeed for the incoming replacement for the Aventador due out next year, don’t be surprised if more details surrounding the Huracan’s successor emerge over the remainder of this year and into 2023.