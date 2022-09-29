Lamborghini fuels Urus with more rage by letting loose new Urus S

Charl Bosch

With the wraps having come off of the Performante version last month, Lamborghini has introduced the follow-up to the Urus in the shape of the new Urus S.

A model that follows the same strategy as the Aventador S that replaced the original model and the Huracan EVO that succeeded the standard unbadged derivative, the first forced assisted powered model in Lamborghini’s history retains the same power unit as the Performante, but with a significantly toned-down exterior.

ALSO READ: Lamborghini Urus Performante debuts as ultimate ‘Rambo Lambo’

Compared to the now discontinued standard Urus though, the S’s exterior enhancements consists of standard 21-inch or optional 22-inch diamond-cut titanium alloy wheels, a new front bumper with a matte black steel skidplate underneath, a carbon fibre bonnet with matte black air vents, gloss black or carbon fibre detailing and optional 23-inch alloy wheels in bronze with a diamond turned pattern.

A restyled rear bumper with an integrated diffuser, optional carbon fibre or gloss black side vents and a cost-option carbon fibre roof rounds off the exterior changes.

Changes at the rear include a new bumper, diffuser and gloss black or carbon fibre detailing.

Inside, the interior layout and design continues unchanged, with the only changes being the same stitching pattern as that of the Performante, a pair of new bi-colour options and on the tech front, remote vehicle park via the Lamborghini Unica smartphone app.

Underneath, the Urus S eschews a number of the Performante’s chassis and dynamic improvements, but keeps hold of the drive mode selector with seven modes; Ego, Strada, Sport, Corsa, Terra, Neve and Sabbia, as well as the adaptive air suspension.

Bar new colour choices, the Urus S’ interior is remains as is.

As mentioned, the biggest change from the outgoing Urus is the revised 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that now produces the same 490kW/850Nm as in the Performante.

Up five kilowatts with the latter figure being unaltered, the result is a top speed of 305 km/h, 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 12.5 seconds.

Nameplate now serves as the new “entry-level” Urus model.

Somewhat surprisingly, Urus S’s performance figures are identical to those of the normal version, with the same applying to the eight-speed automatic gearbox and drive going to all four corners. It does, however, get a new titanium exhaust system as standard.

Going on-sale towards the end of the year in Europe, pricing for the Urus S kicks-off at €195 538 (R3.4-million) with South African market availability likely to commence in early 2023.