Lamborghini Temerario replaces Huracan as new ‘baby Lambo’

Similar to the Revuelto, the Temerario makes to move to electrification by dropping the Huracan's V10 for a twin-turbo plug-in V8.

Lamborghini officially completed its new model product roll-out over the weekend by debuting the replacement for the Huracan, the all-new Temerario, at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in California.

Slotting-in below the Revuelto that succeeded the Aventador last year and the Urus SE that bowed in April, the Temerario adopts the same mechanical route as its siblings by featuring electrification in the form of a plug-in hybrid rather than a conventional hybrid configuration.

In addition, it also becomes only the second ever production Raging Bull after the Urus to offer turbocharging in that the Huracan’s normally aspirated 5.2-litre V10, which can trace is roots back to Gallardo, has been eschewed in favour of new cross-plane 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8.

Designated as an HPEV or High-Performance Electrified Vehicle instead of a plug-in hybrid, the intricate powerunit comprises the V8, a design new and not related to the Volkswagen’s Group stalwart 4.0-litre unit, being paired to three electric motors plus a comparatively 3.8-kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

Able to rev up to 10 000 rpm, the V8 boasts titanium conrods, an electrical wastegate for the turbochargers, valve fingers coated in what Lamborghini calls diamond like carbon or DLC, and 3D elements within the water cooling system.

Said to still offer a unique soundtrack despite the loss of the free-breathing, the trio of electric motors are arranged in a 2+1 configuration with a pair of 60 kW each on the rear axle and single 110 kW on the front.

Combined with the V8, which makes 588kW/730Nm on its own, the Temerario’s complete output comes to 677 kW – 206 kW more than the Huracan Performante and the later updated Huracan EVO.

Significantly heavier though than any Huracan derivative at 1 690 kg, which will increase a touch further with the likely introduction of a drop-top Spyder version, the Temerario will still get from 0-100 km/h in 2.7 seconds and a hit a top speed of 343 km/h.

Being a plug-in hybrid, in addition to its battery size, the Temerario only supports AC charging up to seven kilowatts which will require a 30 minute wait. No all-electric range was provided.

Mounted on model unique 20-inch at the front and 21-inch at the rear alloy wheels wrapped in Bridgestone Potenza Sport tyres, Temerario’s amount twist is again routed to all four wheels via a new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission that is claimed to the lighter and more compact than the Huracan’s seven-speed ‘box.

Styled to resemble not only the Revuelto but also the Diablo and even the Countach-inspired drop snout front, the Temerario rides on a new platform that measures 4 706 mm long, 2 246 mm wide and 1 201 mm high. The overall wheelbase is 2 658 mm.

As part of its new foundation, Lamborghini has also utilised the body-in-white construction method for the body, made entirely out of aluminium to reduce weight while also improving stiffness and rigidity.

The result is 50% fewer components than the Huracan, an improved torsional stiffness of 20% and, as a result of its design involving even the LED headlights being taken into consideration, better aerodynamics than the Huracan.

Despite an actual figure not being provided, the rear downforce increase by 103%, cooling by 30% due to an entirely new cooling setup being devised as a result of the turbo and electric hardware, and braking by 20% for the discs and 50% in the case of the calipers.

The mentioned stopping power is also new and consists of a mono-block 10-piston caliper at the front and four-piston at the rear design, complete with carbon ceramic discs measuring 410 mm and 390 mm respectively.

Inside, the complete interior redesign, which Lamborghini says is meant to provide a fighter jet cockpit-like feel, mirrors that of the Revuelto by sporting the same steering wheel and three displays; a 12.3-inch instrument cluster binnacle, and 8.4-inch infotainment system and a secondary 9.1-inch screen on the passenger side.

Along with launch control, a Sonus Faber sound system and a Drift Mode, five standard driving modes is offered; Citta, Strada, Sport, Corsa and Corsa Plus, which turns the electronic stability programme off.

As part of the hybrid system, three additional settings are included; the default Hybrid, Recharge which relies solely on the V8 recouping the electric motors, and Performance that uses both the combustion engine and electric powerunits to produce the full 677 kW.

Arrival confirmed but..

On-sale next year with pricing to be revealed then, Lamborghini is set to bring the Temerario to South Africa, but only in the first quarter of 2026.

