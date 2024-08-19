Mercedes-Benz SL puts on ultra-luxurious Maybach SL 680 suit

First drop-top Maybach in more than five years puts luxury and comfort above performance despite being based on an AMG developed model.

Addition of the SL brings the number of Maybach models four after the S-Class, EQS SUV and GLS. Image: Mercedes-Maybach

Mercedes-Benz has added a fourth Maybach model to its portfolio as a means of supplementing the S680, the GLS 600 and the all-electric EQS 680, albeit this time modelled on the SL.

No electrification

Officially called the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram, the first drop-top Maybach since the S650 Cabriolet, based on the previous generation S-Class Cabriolet, no longer comes in limited numbers or with any hybrid assistance.

Based on the standard SL 63 rather than the SL 63 S E Performance, the Maybach SL keeps hold of the 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 that delivers 430kW/800Nm to all four wheels through the 9G Tronic transmission.

The claimed top speed is 260 km/h and the 0-100 km/h dash over in 4.1 seconds.

Maybach style

Worked over by Maybach and Benz’s in-house Manufaktur division, the Monogram’s easy-to-spot exterior differences from the SL 63 comprises 21-inch forged alloy wheels with the option of the mono-bloc wheels, rose gold finishes within the LED headlight clusters, chrome door sill cladding and the Maybach grille with an illuminated logo.

Chrome accents feature down the side, while a choice of spoked or mono-bloc wheels can be selected. Image: Mercedes-Maybach

Resplendent with the Mercedes three-pointed star on its bonnet, the SL 680 also receives a chrome window surround, Maybach bumpers and badges, Maybach exhaust outlets, a chrome bonnet fin and an optional Obsidian Black bonnet with a Graphite Grey Maybach pattern.

Finally, the taillight clusters are Maybach bespoke and the black fabric soft-top roof uprated with sound insulated acoustics.

Soft and luxurious

Inside, the unique changes include new seats with a floral pattern, galvanised seatbacks with silver chrome trim, Crystal White Nappa leather upholstery, the Maybach steering wheel, stainless steel illuminated door sills, Maybach floor mats and stainless steel Maybach branded pedals.

Central to the interior is the Crystal White Nappa leather upholstery. Image: Mercedes-Maybach

Standard otherwise is the 11.9-inch MBUX infotainment system with integrated Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and over-the-air-updates, the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, the Air Scarf neck warmer and the rear-axle steering system.

Along with extra sound deadening materials inside, the Maybach SL 680 gets what Stuttgart calls the comfort optimised suspension set-up, the less performance focused engine mounts and the standard exhaust system versus the optional sport arrangement on the standard SL 63.

Not yet for South Africa

Showcased at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in California this past weekend, pricing for the Maybach SL 680 Monogram wasn’t disclosed, with Mercedes-Benz only confirming the start of sales in early 2025.

As it stands, no market approval for South Africa has been made.

