LDV adds two vans and Fortuner rival to incoming product list

Adding to the T60 bakkie introduced in March, significant attention will remove around the body-on-frame D90 that uses the same bi-turbodiesel engine.

Known as the Territory in China, the Maxus badge will be dropped and the mentioned as well in favour of LDV D90. Screengrab image: All About Cars and More on YouTube

Its market arrival announced last month, Chinese automaker, LDV, has confirmed the arrival of three models for South Africa from next month.

D90

Set to join the T60 bakkie, the most significant is the D90 SUV sold in Australia and as the MG Gloster in India due to the British brand being owned LDV parent company, Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation, otherwise known as SAIC Motor.

As with the T60, the D90 is marketed under the Maxus brand as Maxus Territory in China, but in-line with the nameplate used for export markets, will be sold as an LDV SAIC acquired in 2010, five years after the original LDV Group entered insolvency in the United Kingdom after what had been a 12-year production for the post British Leyland marque founded in 1986 as Leyland DAF Vans.

Dimensions

Still in its first generation having debuted in 2017, the D90 did, however, receive an extensive facelift towards the end of 2022 in China, with sales in Australia also still to commence.

ALSO READ: LDV T60 bakkie gets the thumbs-up for South Africa

Measuring 5 046 mm long, 2 016 mm wide and 1 876 mm tall, the D90 has a wheelbase of 2 960 mm and rides on a body-on-frame platform shared with the T60.

The claimed ground clearance is 230 mm with drive going to front or all four wheels.

Effectively LDV’s rival for the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Everest, Isuzu MU-X, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and Mahindra Scorpio-N, the D90 will have seating for seven as standard, an approach angle of 28-degrees and departure angle of 26-degrees.

Standard twin-turbodiesel

Up front, a single powertrain option has been given the thumbs-up; the 2.0-litre bi-turbodiesel also used in the T60 and MG Gloster with outputs of 160kW/500Nm.

Unlike in China, the D90 will eschew the 48-volt mild-hybrid system that adds 44 Nm of torque for spells, plus the two other powerplants; a single turbodiesel producing 120kW/375Nm and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol rated at 192kW/410Nm.

The only transmission buyers will have access to is a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic, joined by an electronic limited slip differential. Claimed fuel consumption in China, with the hybrid system included, is 9.1 L/100 km.

Likely spec

In terms of specification, the Chinese-market Territory comes in five trim level with items comprising a dual 12.3-inch instrument cluster and infotainment system, ambient lighting, a wireless smartphone charger, 18 or 20-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, electric, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, tri-zone climate control and an electric tailgate.

Interior received redesign in 2022. Image: maxus.com

As well as two sound system options, the standard eight-speaker or an optional 12-speaker JBL audio, safety includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Monitoring, a 360-degree surround-view camera system, front and rear parking sensors, a transparent bonnet view image, Hill Start Assist and Lane Departure Warning.

G90

Arriving as the second model, is the G90 MPV sold as the LDV Mifa in Australia and as the Maxus G90 in China.

Known as the Mifa in Australia, the LDV G90 will provide competition for the Kia Carnival in South Africa. Image: LDV Australia

A rival for the Lexus LM, Mercedes-Benz V-Class, GAC M8, Denza D9, Volkswagen Viloran and runaway segment leading Buick GL8 in its home market, the G90 will take aim at the Kia Carnival in South Africa with a choice of seven or eight seats, the latter standard and the former optional.

Petrol only

Unveiled just over two years ago, South Africa’s allocation won’t include the all-electric variant, nor most likely the 48-volt mild-hybrid system available in China.

Instead, the same setup as in Australia will apply to local market models, in this instance, outputs of 160kW/360Nm provided by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Measuring 5 280 mm long, 1 998 mm wide and 1 845 mm tall, the G90 has a wheelbase of 3 200 mm and as much as 2 017-litres of cargo space with both the second and third rows folded flat.

What to expect

Again depending on specification, the G90’s feature list will include a 12.3-inch infotainment system, a wireless smartphone charger, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, dual sliding electric doors, LED headlights, ambient lighting, heated and folding electric mirrors and rain sense wipers plus:

dual-zone climate control;

heated, electric and ventilated front seats with a massaging function;

electric tailgate;

heated second row with the same functions as the fronts;

choice of three audio systems; a six and eight-speaker or the flagship JBL 12-speaker.

G90’s interior houses a seven-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment system. Image: LDV Australia

On the safety side, the G90 boasts a tyre pressure monitor, Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera system, Blind Spot Monitoring, Driver Attention Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Rear Seat Alert and Traffic Sign Recognition.

G10+

Completing the roll-out, the G10+ will be marketed solely as a panel van alternative to the Volkswagen Transporter, Hyundai Staria, Opel Vivaro and Toyota Quantum.

A sales success in Australia, but one of LDV’s oldest models as it went on-sale as the Maxus G10 in China a decade ago, the G10+ measures 5 168 mm long, 1 980 mm wide and 1 928 mm high while riding on a 3 198 mm long wheelbase.

G10+ will serve as LDV’s commercial option. Image: LDV Australia

Its payload ranging from 1 013 kg to 1 093 kg, the G10+ has claimed cargo volume of 5.2m3 behind the steel bulkhead, a floor length of 2 500 mm and a tow rating of 1 500 kg for a braked trailer.

Standard specification comprises a seven-inch infotainment system, dual-sliding doors, electric windows and mirrors, a multi-function steering wheel and keyless entry as well as:

cruise control;

tyre pressure monitor;

dual front airbags;

reverse camera;

rear parking sensors;

16-inch alloy wheels;

optional split rear barn-style doors

Able to haul over 1 000 kg, the G10+ will only be offered with a turbodiesel engine paired to an automatic gearbox. Image: LDV Australia

Up front, LDV has only approved the combination of a 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine and eight-speed automatic gearbox for South Africa despite a six-speed manual being standard Down Under.

Driving the rear wheels through the self-shifter, the oil-burner produces 118kW/375Nm, with the claimed consumption being 8.2 L/100 km.

Interior said to have undergone small changes since the G10+ went on-sale in 2014. Image: LDV Australia

The forbidden option comes in the shape of a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol that sends 160kW/330Nm to the rear axle via an eight-speed auto ‘box as well.

Prices soon

“If our experience in countries like Australia is anything to go by, then South African customers will love the performance, durability and support that LDV products and our dealer network offers,” LDV South Africa General Manager, Ockert Conradie, said.

Set to arrive on dealership floors next month as mentioned, pricing for the D90, G90 and G10+ remains outstanding, however, as with the T60, a five-year/200 000 km warranty and five-year/100 000 km service plan will be included from the off.

NOW READ: Plans emerge: GAC approves Emzoom and Emkoo for South Africa