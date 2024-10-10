‘Electrified’ Land Cruiser 300 debuts as new Lexus LX hybrid

Confirmation for South Africa is expect soon, as is the combined power and torque outputs of the hybrid powerplant.

Reported as far back as 2019 as heading the same way as its then still-born sibling, the Toyota Land Cruiser 300, Lexus has finally introduced a hybrid variant of the LX for the first time in the nameplate’s 29-year history.

Set to top the LX range above the petrol-powered LX 600 and diesel LX 500d, the newly named LX 700h borrows its hybrid hardware from the LS 500h, but with a series of changes to the body-on-frame TNGA-F platform.

Accepting electrification

Appearing largely unchanged aesthetically from its siblings, the LX 700h’s structural revisions consists of a stronger chassis and a third rear crossmember – called crossmember no.3 – as a means of accommodating the battery pack underneath the boot.

Finished in a waterproof material, the pack, plus an auxiliary 12-volt battery, have had no impact on the LX’s wading depth, which Lexus claims still amounts to 700 mm.

The addition of the battery has also required a redesign of the spare wheel housing normally found directly underneath the boot floor.

What’s more, the LX 700h also receives a model specific radiator and recalibrated steering, plus new cab mounts that attach the body to the frame to compensate for its 2 780 kg kerb mass.

New adaptive shock absorbers and valves for the adaptive variable suspension completes the changes, with the final external option being a choice of 18-inch all-terrain or mud and sand tyres depending on the market.

Hybrid V6

In terms of power, the 3.5-litre badged 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 has been carried over from the LX 600, but with the obvious inclusion of the hybrid system.

Majority of the changes has been to the ladder-frame TNGA-F platform. Image: Lexus

Surprisingly, no power or torque figures were revealed as the unit in the 264 kW unit LS 500h omits the pair of turbochargers.

Seemingly mated to a conventional 10-speed automatic gearbox as opposed to the LS’ Multi Stage that combines a four-speed automatic with a CVT, the LX 700h retains the low range transfer case and full-time four-wheel-drive system, as well as the Multi Terrain Select system and pair of locking differentials.

Interior

Inside, the changes are more prominent than the exterior and consist of a new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with hybrid specific graphics and readouts, ash black wood decorative detailing and new front seats with an expanded array of massage settings.

Small changes have taken place inside, one being a choice of two upholstery colours. Image: Lexus

A wireless smartphone charger for rear passengers in VIP models and two new interior colours complete the interior, along with a waterproof 2 400-watt AC inverter located below the centre console.

Upgraded or new safety systems include Traffic Jam Assist, Remote Park Assist, Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Lance Trace Assist, Pre-Collision Assist.

Approval awaited

On-sale in key market before the end of the year, pricing and availability of the LX 700h for South Africa remains unknown, however, don’t be surprised if an announcement arrives within the coming weeks.

