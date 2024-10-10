Ghostly figure gets clearer as Rolls-Royce debuts Ghost Series II

Subtle exterior and interior changes have not filtered through to the Ghost's dynamics or the twin-turbo 6.75-litre V12 engine.

Having remained unchanged since its global premiere four years ago, Rolls-Royce has debuted the updated version of the second generation Ghost, aptly called the Series II.

Look closely

Again offered in standard and extended wheelbase configurations, the Ghost continues to ride on a Rolls-Royce specific platform rather than sharing any components with the now previous generation BMW 7 Series.

ALSO READ: All-new Rolls-Royce Ghost wafts quieter than ever into being

Dimensionally unchanged from the unofficially titled Series I, with the Extended Wheelbase being 170 mm longer overall, the Ghost’s new addition consist of two new 22-inch alloy wheel designs, slimmer LED headlights and new daytime running light graphics, squared-off front wings wings and a restyled illuminated grille.

Biggest change at the rear are the same taillights as the all-electric Spectre. Image: Rolls-Royce

A chrome finish on top of the grille, which Rolls-Royce says creates a “floating plinth” for the Spirit of Ecstasy, completes the exterior, along with new LED taillights from the all-electric Spectre and a new colour option called Mustique Blue.

Extended Wheelbase measures 170 mm longer overall than the standard Ghost. Image: Rolls-Royce

Building on the changes, the sporting Black Badge retains its name denoting black detailing, as well as unique seven-spoke polished 22-inch alloy wheels, a new geometry design for the air intakes and for the first time, black door handles.

Opulence inside

While no dynamic changes have taken place underneath the Ghost’s skin, inside, discreet revisions have been applied, namely a new wood veneer dubbed grey stained ash, a new fabric called duality twill made from bamboo and an illuminated motif on the facia as per the requirement of each buyer.

Interior changes have been prominent than the exterior. Image: Rolls-Royce

Along with the added option of having dials within the instrument cluster colour-coded to the exterior or interior, the interface and software for the infotainment system has been upgraded, and rear passenger streaming capacity increased to two devices.

As well as improved in-car Wi-Fi and type-C USB ports, the Ghost Series II gains a new 18-speaker sound system producing 1 400-watts.

Part of the technological upgrade is the ability of having two devices streaming for rear passengers using the improved in-car Wi-Fi system. Image: Rolls-Royce

Carried over is the 152 LED Starlight Headliner, Heads-Up Display, Active Cruise Control and, in the case of the extended wheelbase, the Serenity Seat and fridge between the rear pews capable of keeping champagne between six and 11 degrees Celsius.

For the Black Badge, the duality twill option continues, though carbon fibre can alternatively be selected in conjunction with the mentioned illuminated dashboard motif.

Only 12 cylinders will do

Up front, the 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 has not received any tweaking, meaning outputs of 420kW/820Nm in the Ghost and Ghost Extended Wheelbase, and 440kW/820Nm in the Black Badge.

Sporting Black Badge continues to head the Ghost range. Image: Rolls-Royce

In all three variants, drive goes to all four wheels through a satellite-linked ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox, with the unique Planer Suspension remaining a standard inclusion.

Rather don’t ask…

Unsurprisingly, no details regarding pricing was disclosed.

NOW READ: Rolls-Royce’s Ghost(ly) figure enlarged