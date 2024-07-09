Mahindra Pik Up looms large behind Hilux, Ranger and D-Max

Pik Up South Africa's fourth best-selling bakkie ahead of Navara and Amarok.

While the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max have entrenched themselves as the top three best-selling bakkies in South Africa for an extended period, the Mahindra Pik Up has quietly consolidated its position as the best of the rest.

The new vehicle sales figures for June 2024 delivered no surprises as the Hilux (2 435), Ranger (1 868) and D-Max (1 794) stayed firmly on the bakkie podium. With sales of 829 the Mahindra Pik Up might trail the top dogs by some margin, but it does put it in a very comfortable fourth place.

ALSO READ: Can this Ford Ranger give the Toyota Hilux a Tremor or two?

Solid sales for Mahindra Pik Up

It is a position the Pik Up made its own since the discontinuation of the Nissan NP200, which on average boasted four-digit monthly sales numbers. The NP200 was the last half-tonner offered locally.

The next best-selling bakkie after the Mahindra Pik Up was the Nissan Navara, of which 505 were sold in June. Now in its run-out phase, the NP200 was up next with 476.

With sales of 334, the VW Amarok was the next best-selling local bakkie in June. The irrepressible Toyota Land Cruiser PU (258) was not far off, followed by the GWM P-Series (162).

Single cab boosts Landtrek

The Peugeot Landtrek, which has been bolstered by the addition of a single cab, was up next with sales of 137. Rounding out the top ten best-selling one-tonner was the GWM Steed (100).

ALSO READ: WATCH: Mahindra Pik Up is an old school cool bakkie

The JAC T-Series (67), Mahindra Bolero (57) and Mitsubishi Triton (35) complete the list for June.

The bakkie sales numbers can get very interesting the next six months of the year. The Foton Tunland’s return and the introduction of the LDV and GWM P500 are likely to stir the pot.

Shake-up on the cards

Things can also get better for the Mahindra Pik Up in the next year or so. The Indian carmaker last year showcased the Concept Pik Up which is expected to go into production next year.

The new bakkie is likely to spearhead a three-pronged strategy. This will include the current Pik Up and Bolero.