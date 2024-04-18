WATCH: New Peugeot Landtrek bakkies heading to SA (VIDEO)

The Peugeot Landtrek single cab as showcased at Gerotek on 17 April 2024. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Stellantis is introducing new models to six of its seven local brands in 2024, spearheaded by two new Peugeot Landtrek bakkie derivatives.

In the second half of this year, a first-ever Landtrek single cab will make its local debut alongside a base double cab model.

Watch Peugeot Landtrek single cab

Also heading to South Africa are the updated Opel Corsa, the new Citroen C3 Aircross, a turbo Citroen C3, the updated Jeep Wrangler, and a shake-up for the Fiat 500 line-up.

A mild facelift Peugeot 2008 will arrive next year, alongside a brand new SUV under the Citroen banner.

The Citizen Motoring got the see some of the incoming models and existing from up close during a media event at Gerotek on Wednesday. It was also the first time the motoring media could rub shoulders with Mike Whitfield in his new role as MD of Stellantis SA. Whitfield is a former MD of Nissan Africa.

Peugeot Landtrek

The two new derivatives are imported along with the Allure and 4Action derivatives. Stellantis plans to assemble all of them locally after the completion of a new factory in Coega late next year.

The bare bones Peugeot Landtrek double cab. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Unlike the current two leisure offerings, the new bakkies will be pure workhorses. They will be powered by the same 1.9-litre turbodiesel engines are their siblings, with the drive going to the rear wheels via six-speed automatic transmission.

The two new Peugeot Landtreks will be stripped of all flashy exterior trim and feature 15-inch steel wheels. The single cab has an enormous loadbay on which three Europallets are said to fit.

Inside, both gets air-conditioning and electric windows.

The pricing of new models will be interesting, as the current two models is on the high side at R619 900 and R705 900. It is expected that the new offerings will be priced very competitively as Stellantis will look for a much as possible market share before it starts local production.

The Peugeot Landtrek is manufactured in Shenzhen, China and shares a production line with the Kaicene F70. The bakkie is a joint venture between the French carmaker and Chinese manufacturer Changan Automobile.

Opel Corsa

The facelifted Corse receives an updated front end which included as new grille, bumper and standard LED headlights.

A sneak peek of the updated Opel Corsa. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

A notable difference inside is the inclusion of the centre console from the Opel Mokka.

The current powertrain options should be kept unchanged. A 1.2-litre blown mill is currently offered in two states of tune, 74kW and 96kW.

Citroen

The new C3 Aircross arrives in the third quarter of this year. The biggest development is that the SUV will feature seven seats for the first time. But only in top-spec Max guise and not in the base spec Plus.

In the fourth quarter of this year, the 1.2-litre turbo C3 is arriving. The mill produces 81kW/205Nm, up 20kW/90Nm from the naturally aspirated 1.2-litre versions.

Jeep Wrangler

While the Wrangler gets a few minor tweaks both inside and on the outside, a new powertrain is by far the biggest news. The rugged off-roader will be the recipient of a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine producing 200kW/400Nm.

The updated Jeep Wrangler. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

A dated 209kW/3.6-litre V6 naturally aspirated petrol engine serves in the current Jeep Wrangler.

Inside the new model gets a 12.3-inch display screen and linked cluster/radio Command Centre and on the outside a new signature grille and windscreen with integrated antenna and gorilla glass.

Fiat 500

The current local model range will get new designations, with the top spec Dolce Vita changing to Style. The 875cc two-cylinder petrol engine will make way for a 1.2-litre petrol mill.

Standard across the base, Style and Style Cab derivatives will be 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and 15-inch allow wheels.

The SA-bound Fiat 500e. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

The all-electric Fiat 500e arrives in the second half of the year. The little hatchback’s 42kWh lithium-ion battery pack produces 87kW with a claimed range of over 300km.

The electric performance version of the iconic hatch swaps a 1.4-litre turbo petrol for a 42kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It punches out 113kW/235Nm which is good for a 0-100km/h sprint time of seven seconds.