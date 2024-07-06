Toyota Hilux 48V proves to be both faster and lighter on the juice

Mild hybrid bakkie records marked fuel economy improvement over diesel-only double cab.

A month or so ago The Citizen Motoring told you about how the current but somewhat aged Toyota Hilux beat the new generation Ford Ranger and VW Amarok into the age of electrification for bakkies in South Africa with the unveiling of the 48V mild hybrid models.

We also told you that we would be doing some real-world driving around and performance testing of a 2.8 GD-6 Hilux 48V, in Legend 4×4 guise, to see if this hybrid technology delivers on what is claimed.

And this is what the official Toyota press release says it does: “In an urban environment, the additional power of the hybrid 48V system delivers better throttle response and linear acceleration. Particularly from a standstill, while regenerative braking creates a more effective and natural deceleration feel. An enhanced stop-start system allows the engine to remain off for longer periods. This, coupled with the benefits of the hybrid 48V system, improves fuel efficiency by up to 5% compared to the conventional non-electrified diesel powertrain.”

The mild hybrid system has made a big difference in the Toyota Hilux’s performance. Picture: Mark Jones

Toyota Hilux gets electrical assistance

How this all happens is that the standard 2.8-litre, 150kW/500Nm, turbodiesel engine of the Toyota Hilux drives a compact motor generator using a belt system. This charges a 7.6 kg 48V lithium battery that lives under the rear seats. On paper it gives the bakkie a 12kW/65Nm shot of electrical assistance for improved acceleration and fuel efficiency.

The 48V lithium battery is also charged during deceleration, efficiently regenerating braking energy which would otherwise be lost. This is also said to add additional braking performance. I never really felt the difference in braking power. What I did notice was a little extra zip in the urge from this Toyota Hilux 48V when you stomped on the accelerator.

Thankfully, I don’t have to second guess myself when it comes to things like these. I take my Racelogic VBOX test equipment and head off to my second home, the Gerotek Test Facilities. There I let the machines do the clever work.

48V loses the turbo lag

And as you can see in the comparative data box, that shot of electric power and instant torque that the Toyota Hilux 48V offers translates into a bakkie that has lost most of its turbo lag. It is now not only quicker off the line, but has also translated into a Hilux that is measurably quicker through any roll-on acceleration test I did. The claims of ‘better throttle response and linear acceleration, particularly from a standstill’ are spot on.

This brings me to the second part: “Improves fuel efficiency by up to 5%.” On paper the claim is that the standard Toyota Hilux uses an average of eight litres of diesel per 100km. And the Hilux 48V uses an average of 7.4 litres. But we all know that this never happens in the real world.

The cabin of the Toyota Hilux 48V. Picture: Mark Jones

Improved fuel economy

Thanks to the start/stop system that switches the Toyota Hilux 48V off at any chance it can get, and the assistance from the battery in providing extra urge when you accelerate instead of burning diesel, I averaged 9.5 litres of diesel per 100 km for the time I had the bakkie. This is a major improvement from the 11.3L/100km we recorded in the non-electrified version.

While not nearly as scientific in approach, I am satisfied that the claims of better fuel consumption are spot on too. The bottom line is that the Toyota Hilux 48V mild hybrid is measurably better in the areas the Japanese carmaker claim it is.