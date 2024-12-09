V8’s end starts: Manual four-pot Toyota Land Cruiser 76/79 priced

Realigned Land Cruiser 70-series range has also seen the V8-powered 76 station wagon being dropped.

Having made its debut in Australia last week, Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) has officially confirmed availability of the manual gearbox on select version of the 2.8 GD-6 powered Land Cruiser 70-series.

V8 remains for now

Responding to The Citizen after the five-speed ‘box’s debut Down Under on Friday, the brand stated that only the single cab 79 and 76 station wagon will be outfitted with the three-pedal layout, the former being an alternative to the six-speed automatic.

A contrast to Australia where the 76, 78 Troop Carrier and double chassis cab version of the 79 are offered with the transmission, TSAM also confirmed that the arrival of the manual 76 has seen the 4.5 D-4D V8 option being retired that had served as an alternative to the GD-6 automatic.

For the moment, the manual-only V8 continues on both bodystyle versions of the 79 as the flagship, as does the normally aspirated 4.0-litre V6 and the free-breathing 4.2-litre straight-six diesel – the latter being the sole option for the 78.

The revisions

Likely to be formally detailed soon, the introduction of the manual on the 2.8 GD-6 comes with the same 150 kW output as the automatic, but a 50 Nm torque reduction to 450 Nm.

As in the Australia, the ‘box is likely to have the same differences as that used in the V8, namely a new flywheel, triple synchronisation on first gear, a new flywheel, a 12-inch clutch and revised ratios as a means of reducing fuel consumption and engine noise at high speeds.

Unlike in Australia, only the single cab Land Cruiser 76 GD-6 can be had with the manual or automatic gearbox. Image: Toyota.

“When we discontinued the V8 Land Cruiser 70 Series earlier this year, we know there were some customers lamenting the absence of a manual gearbox in the range, so we wanted to ensure we were able to offer all our customers a range of powertrain options and this new manual fits the bill perfectly,” Toyota Australia’s Vice-President of Sales and Marketing, Sean Hanley, said in a statement after the manual ‘box’s reveal.

Expectations are that the manual ‘box won’t result in any specification changes over the relative automatic, though it will lose the centre console-mounted gear lever and Hill Descent Control in the case of the 76.

Price

76

Land Cruiser 76 2.8 GD-6 LX – R969 800

Land Cruiser 76 2.8 GD-6 LX AT – R999 900

Land Cruiser 76 2.8 GD-6 VX AT – R1 091 400

78

Land Cruiser 78 4.2D – R900 100

79

Single cab

Land Cruiser 79 4.0 V6 – R765 500

Land Cruiser 79 4.2D – R829 000

Land Cruiser 79 2.8 GD-6 – R887 000

Land Cruiser 79 2.8 GD-6 AT – R917 100

Land Cruiser 79 4.5 D-4D – R956 200

Double Cab

Land Cruiser 79 4.0 V6 – R864 600

Land Cruiser 79 4.2D – R920 800

Land Cruiser 2.8 GD-6 AT – R1 009 000

Land Cruiser 4.5 D-4D LX – R1 039 200

