Toyota Land Cruiser 79 solidified as an icon time cannot break

Dated design and eye-watering price tag simply has no bearing on the 70-series' popularity, charm and ability to go anywhere without asking.

A charming smile belies what the Land Cruiser 79 will and can do off-road.

By modern standards, even from 10 years ago, the Toyota Land Cruiser 70-series shouldn’t exist, never mind still being produced.

Besides being thoroughly outdated and viewed by some as crude, it is also massively expensive and bar a tiny infotainment system, devoid of features available on A-segment cars for more than a decades.

Status unmatched

What has remained undiminished since the first 70-series rolled out of the Yoshiwara plant nearly four decades ago though, is the charm, rugged simplicity and off-road capability that has made the ‘Cruiser an undoubted automotive legend.

Vested in folklore and revered in markets such as the Middle East, the 70-series has become such an icon in Australia to the extent that order books have been closed for over a year simply because of demand outstripping supply.

While sales in South Africa are nowhere near the 1 000-odd units often sold Down Under, demand for the Land Cruiser is still high with roughly 400 units a month being sold in spite of pricing starting at R749 200 for the single cab 4.0-litre V6 and topping out at R1 022 100 for the 76 station wagon fitted with the 4.5 D4-D turbodiesel V8.

Selling itself without mention

Simply put, the adage of “I want, I buy” applies to the 70-series whether it be the 76, the 79 single and double cab, or the 78 Troop Carrier, known better by its nickname Troopie.

In addition, the 70-series phenomenon is such that Toyota requires virtually no mentioning of it in any marketing material to attract sells. In essence, it sells itself.

In Sand Beige a befitting colour no Land Cruiser 79 should be seen in.

The same applies to the media being afforded the opportunity to drive a 70-series – it rarely happens. When it does though, it is met with euphoria and a sense of occasion for reasons that will leave many onlookers perplexed and possibly asking, why?

Proof of its “nothing to prove” reputation came to light during the unveiling of the special 70th anniversary edition revealed last year that left the majority of scribes with massive grins on their faces.

Snorkel comes standard on the 70-series LX.

However, given that many 70-series’ are also used as daily drives, the opportunity (read: privilege) to experience it out of its comfort zone in the bush didn’t warrant a second thought when presented.

Who cares about the present?

Decked-out in its trademark Sand Beige colour and with the standard snorkel in place, the flagship double cab 79 4.5 D4-D LX made for an imposing figure despite its smiling nose suggesting otherwise.

A facia revision adopted at the 70-series’ last major overhaul in 2007, since then succeed by a 50-series inspired makeover earlier this month, the LX does without the unique applique of the now discontinued 70th Anniversary, yet could still be considered a timeless look similar to the aggressive-looking appearance the Land Cruiser debut with in 1984.

Dated, but straight forward to use, the uncomplicated cabin is an unashamed one-finger salute to modern double cab interiors.

Opening the door and gazing at the interior remains somewhat hilarious as apart from the modern-ish 6.1-inch touchscreen display, the steering wheel from the last generation Hilux and dual front airbags, little has otherwise changed in almost four decades.

Besides the lack of what could be considered a normal feature today, electric mirrors, the sparse interior is unlikely to attract criticism for being user-unfriendly or difficult to fathom.

Spare wheel no longer resides underneath the chassis, but affixed inside the loadbin.

Constructed out of hard plastics with very little in the way of soft touch points presents, the cabin feels unashamedly rugged, solid and unlikely to break apart even when tasked with the severest of treatment in the harshest of conditions 70-series are often exposed to.

Laughable by modern standards, the slider controls for the air-conditioning is uncomplicated and easy to understand, the same going for what it likely to be the biggest source of hilarity, the button that lowers and raises the retractable ariel.

Tiny 6.1-inch infotainment system appears aftermarket and gets Bluetooth, USB and satellite navigation, but lacks Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

In fact, the main irritation is the lack of height adjustability on the driver’s seat and very little in the way of rear legroom that almost questions the point of the double cab.

Along with a lack of storage areas, bar the small centre console, the infotainment system, which sports Bluetooth, USB and satellite navigation but no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, tended to froze before automatically rebooting itself without any human input during the weeklong tenure.

This, along with the frustrating touch-sensitive buttons and small icons is where the moaning largely stops as once on the road, the charm of the 70-series takes effect to the extent that most of the interior’s drawbacks fade into distant memory.

V8 is all that matters

While very much under fire despite constantly being assured of a safe future by Toyota, the unstressed single turbo V8 diesel shows its credentials the moment the key (yes, key) is inserted into the ignition.

Emitting a pleasant burble on idle, upping the revs on the move results in a thoroughly addictive wastegate noise when lifting off of the accelerator.

With 151kW/430Nm on tap, initial progress is anything but rapid. However, applying more throttle sees the 70-series wake up with a good amount of progressive verve that is anything but truck-like.

A recent facelift has not come at the cost of the under-fire 4.5 D4-D V8 engine.

Too good an opportunity to miss, the Land Cruiser, despite is 2 370 kg kerb mass and conservatively tuned engine, still amassed a 0-100 km/h sprint time of a faster-than-expected 14.7 seconds at Gerotek with a smiling Mark Jones behind the wheel.

Further highlighted during the romp to and from Gerotek, as well as the daily commute, is the ease of use exhibited by the five-speed manual gearbox.

While the mentioned facelift has seen the 70-series being availed with the 150kW/500Nm 2.8 GD-6 engine from the Hilux and Fortuner, plus an automatic gearbox not offered the early 1990s, the manual is anything but a disaster or chore to use.

An sight that harks back to the Land Cruiser’s past and one that adds to the rugged old-school charm.

Although not the slickest, the shifts are direct and the clutch so light that stalling the Land Cruiser would be viewed as an embarrassment.

Moreover, the low clutch bite point nullifies the need for a Hill Start Assist system as it simply isn’t necessary.

Even icons are not perfect

What is though are revised ratios or at least a sixth as the engine tends to run-out of grunt quickly and with a lot of noise at the national limit.

Unsurprisingly, the Land Cruiser’s ride is on the bouncy side without a load in the loadbin, yet everyday hazards such as potholes or imperfections presented no challenge for the 16-inch alloy wheels wrapped, in the case of our tester, on Dunlop Grandtrek AT1 all-terrain tyres.

Finished, surprisingly in grey fabric, the seats provide a towering look, but perhaps too much.

Admittedly, taking the 79 where it belongs didn’t occur in the purest sense during its seven days and 467 km stay.

However, after the battering it received during the unveiling of the 70th Anniversary last year, including the muscle required to shift the low range gear lever from 2H to 4H or 4L, its point had been made and as such, laughed in the face of the easy gravel road negotiated during the end of its tenure.

Despite being a double cab, space in the rear isn’t good from both a head and legroom perspective.

As for fuel consumption, Toyota’s claim of 11.9 L/100 km will have to be adhered to as a result of the 79 lacking not only a trip computer, but also a distance-to-empty readout, thus requiring complete trust in the fuel gauge and self-calculations to determine consumption.

That being said, stopping shouldn’t occur often, but when it does, filling-up the two tanks totalling 150-litres will erode the smile and one’s wallet at the pumps.

Conclusion

Daft, dated, overpriced at a whopping R998 500, yet extremely capable, functional and with that set in literal stone off-road reputation thrown in for added measure, the Toyota Land Cruiser 79 is, arguably, the extremist of any double cab on-sale today.

Land Cruiser badge has, seemingly, not changed much in font since 1984.

A vehicle that goes against modern perceptions of what a double cab bakkie should be, it can be seen a rebel that has stood the test of time and one that retains an immense “want” factor unfazed by time, competition or price.

