Not 2024 but 2025: GWM Haval H7 teased ahead of January arrival

Known as the Big Dog in China, the H7 is expected to become GWM's flagship SUV below the Tank line-up.

Now in its second generation, the Big Dog will become the H7 in South Africa. Image: GWM South Africa

Supposed to have made its local market debut around the time of the realigned Jolion’s arrival, Great Wall Motors (GWM) has started teasing the all-new Haval H7 ahead of its re-scheduled premiere in January next year.

Big Dog yes, but not here

Known in certain export markets as the Dargo but at home as the Big Dog, the H7 makes use of the same unibody L.E.M.O.N platform as the Jolion and H6, but with a more rugged and aggressive styling language as well as several off-road features.

On-sale in China in its current second generation guise since 2023, the H7 forms part of GWM Haval’s so-called Dragon range of SUVs with dimensions of 4 706 mm long in overall length, a wheelbase of 2 610 mm, width of 1 908 mm and height of 1 780 mm.

Teased on GWM South Africa’s X page this week with little details being disclosed, an embedded link to the brand’s website subsequently shows the H7 with the tagline “A New Story Begins” as well as the confirmation of January 2025 as the month of debut.

Watch the teaser clip below

Sometimes you need to walk your own path – avoid the scripted choices so many seem to make. A new story begins.



Discover more: #GWMSouthAfrica #HAVALH7 December 5, 2024

PHEV or petrol

Likely to be positioned above the H6 as GWM Haval’s new flagship SUV, although below the Tank line-up consisting of the 300 and 500, the Chinese market Big Dog range spans four models with a choice of two turbo-petrol engines; a 1.5 T-GDI developing 135kW/275Nm and a 2.0 T-GDI making 175kW/385Nm.

Transmissions consist of a seven-speed dual-clutch on the former with the latter’s sole option being a nine-speed dual-clutch. The 2.0 T-GDI also becomes the sole variant to have the option of all-wheel-drive.

H7 has a claimed ground clearance of 200 mm and in China, has the option of petrol or plug-in hybrid powertrains. Image: GWM China

Additionally, two plug-hybrid (PHEV) drivetrains, both modelled on the 1.5 T-GDI, are offered; the conventional PHEV producing a combined 240kW/530Nm with a claimed WLTP range of up to 80 km, and the Hi4-T that can travel 81 km emissions-free while developing a combined 278kW/750Nm.

Mated to a two-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission or DHT, both hybrids support charging up to 33 kW, but whereas the conventional PHEV comes with a single electric motor on the front axle, the Hi4-T adds a second to the rear axle, making it all-wheel-drive from the start.

Spec to expect

In terms of spec, the Big Dog, in the People’s Republic, comes standard with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.6-inch infotainment system, Head-Up Display, a 50-watt wireless smartphone charger, 18 or 19-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, electric, heated and ventilated front seats, an eight or 10-speaker sound system, dual-zone climate control and remote engine start.

Taking care of safety is a tyre pressure monitor, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Traffic Sign Recognition, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Reverse Automatic Braking, Collision Mitigation Braking, Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control, Driver Attention Alert and Traffic Jam Assist.

Taking pride of place inside is a 14.6-inch infotainment display. Image: GWM China

Along with a transparent bonnet view camera, additional tech includes a 360-degree surround-view camera system, front and rear parking sensors and a drive mode selector with five settings; Eco, Normal, Auto, Snow and Sport.

For all-wheel-drive models Sand, Grass/Gravel, Mud and Rock models are included, with an EV setting featuring on the hybrid. Ground clearance, regardless of propulsion method, is 200 mm.

More soon

As is stands, no details about final price or spec are known for South Africa, however, as indicted, expect the H7 to fill gap between the H6 priced from R492 050 to R679 950, and the Tank 300 that starts at R725 950 and ends at R925 000.

