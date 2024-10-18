Newly updated Mazda BT-50 debuts but forbidden for South Africa

Revised exterior and subtly improved interior has not carried over to the choice of engines where the same pair of turbo-diesel options remain.

Withdrawn from South Africa in March over what it described as the inability to compete with products assembled locally, Mazda has removed the wraps from the updated BT-50 in Australia four years after its global reveal.

More aggressive

Hiroshima’s first, and so far only, product to emerge from its partnership with Isuzu, the BT-50 once again rides on the same platform with the same engines as the D-Max, but with a revised take on the Kodo design language.

An aspect described at the time of its unveiling as having been the most difficult to get right, the revised exterior comprises more angular LED headlights, a new grille and a redesigned bumper with restyled side vents dubbed air curtains aimed at improving “aerodynamic efficiency”.

At the rear, the light clusters have been updated and the tailgate refreshed with Mazda calls a “ridged” design at the bottom-end.

Rear recieves new light clusters and an updated tailgate. Image: Mazda Australia

Shown in range-topping SP guise nets a gloss black finish on the grille, wheel arch cladding, lower bumper apron, door handles and mirror caps, as well as on the style bar, roof rails and tailgate handle.

Rounding the exterior off are new alloy wheel designs and seven colours with three being new; Geode White, Sailing Blue and the depicted Red Earth.

Small changes inside

Inside, the changes mirror those of the facelift D-Max shown in Thailand last year by consisting of a new seven-inch digital instrument cluster and new software as well as wireless Android Auto connectivity for both the seven and nine-inch touchscreen infotainment systems.

As well as upgraded materials on the dashboard, doors and centre console, the previous type-A USB ports make way for type-C outlets, the touch-sensitive audio keys for physical dials and, in a reversal, the chunky shortcut buttons below the infotainment system for touch-sensitive items.

A mix of physical and touch-sensitive switchgear feature inside, along with new materials and improved software for the infotainment system. Picture: Mazda Australia

On the safety side, and depending on the trim level, the BT-50 gains improved rear-view camera and stereo front camera systems, Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Jam Assist and Rear Traffic Alert with Automatic Braking.

Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Keep Assist and a revised Automatic Braking System round the changes off.

No heart surgery

While no mentioning was made, up front, the BT-50 seemingly soldiers on with the same engines as the D-Max, namely the 4JK1-TCX DDI 1.9-litre turbodiesel producing 110kW/350Nm, and the 3.0-litre 4JJ3-TCX that pumps-out 140kW/450Nm.

Transmissions again consist of a six-speed manual or six-speed manual automatic with drive either going to the rear or all four wheels, the latter via a part-time four-wheel-drive system comprising a low range transfer case, rear diff-lock and the same newly added Rough Terrain mode setting as the Isuzu.

Not coming back

On-sale Down Under from the first quarter of 2025 with pricing to be announced then, the Thai-made BT-50, as mentioned, won’t be returning to South Africa as a result of its market of origin and accompanying price tag having played the biggest role in its departure from the local market.

“The South African LCV, and in particular the double cab market, is extremely well developed and competitive, with locally manufactured brands and nameplates dominating sales,” Mazda Managing Director for South Africa, Craig Roberts, said in a statement.

“This factor, as well as an extremely challenging landscape for imported vehicles competing directly with locally manufactured products has led Mazda South Africa to make this difficult decision”.

Priced at a premium at the time of its introduction three years ago, the BT-50 was described as having made “no inroads” into the local market with sales often struggling to reach double digit figures.

Withdrawn from New Zealand prior to South Africa from the same reason, the BT-50’s departure will leave the incoming new Mitsubishi Triton as the sole foreign sourced mainstream bakkie available amidst the influx of new Chinese products from JAC, LDV and GWM.

