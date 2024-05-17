VIDEO: New Mitsubishi Triton and Xforce publicly debut at Nampo

Mitsubishi's most significant new models of 2024 are both set to be formally launched in the third quarter.

Its market debut seemingly weeks away, Mitsubishi officially displayed the all-new Triton at the Nampo Agricultural Expo in Bothaville in the Free State this week as part of its first showing on South African soil.

Triton

Revealed alongside the Xforce, the displayed Triton didn’t feature any badging, but sported the rotary four-wheel-drive selector as well as the nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system and the seven-inch instrument cluster display between the analogue tachometer and speedometer.

Watch Mitsubishi Triton walkaround below

Seemingly a mid-range model as evident by lack of the sports bar, black alloy wheels, gloss black wheel arch cladding and chrome detailing on the bumper, mirror and door handles, the model did come resplendent with side-steps as well as a tonneau cover and tow bar.

Bar the infotainment system and instrument binnacle, other spotted features inside comprised Hill Descent Control, push button start, a wireless smartphone charger, a pair of type-C USB ports, a multi-function steering wheel, dual-zone climate control and a drive mode selector.

Rear-end styling has hints of the original Volkswagen Amarok. Image: Jaco van der Merwe

While mechanical details weren’t disclosed, expectations are that Mitsubishi Motors South Africa could avail the Triton with two versions of the upgraded 2.4-litre 4N16 turbodiesel engine, namely the mid-range single turbo that develops 135kW/430Nm and the new bi-turbo that pushes-out 150kW/470Nm.

At the same time, the choice of transmissions will comprise the same options offered in Thailand and Australia, a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic.

Notable interior items is the nine-inch infotainment system, type-C USB ports, a digital instrument cluster display and a wireless smartphone charger. Image: Jaco van der Merwe

Confirmed as a double cab, with the single and ClubCub variants so far unspecified, pricing for the Triton remains shrouded in mystery, however, expect a starting sticker of around the R550 000 mark.

Xforce

Also making its public showing, the Xforce will become the three diamonds’ new entry-level SUV when it succeeds the ASX in the third quarter of this year.

Xforce will replace the ASX as Mitsubishi’s smallest SUV

Build in Indonesia unlike the Thai-sourced Triton, the Xforce, which featured Outlander Sport badging at Nampo used to denote the ASX in North America, is expected to retain same powertrain as that of its Asian sibling, namely the normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol developing 77kW/141Nm.

A unit already present on local soil in the Xpander MPV, the exhibited model appeared largely identical to the variant that debuted at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show last year, apart from omitting the eight-speaker Yamaha sound system.

Displayed model featured Outlander Sport badges, which could be its final name instead of Xforce.

Seemingly set to be offered solely with a CVT, the Xforce will do without an all-paw gripping system, but retain the Active Yaw Control system, as well as the 222 mm of ground clearance. A certainty is the drive mode selector that comes with four settings; Normal, Wet, Gravel and Mud.

Its final specification and price to be revealed later, the Xforce will, however, attract a significant premium over the ASX, which currently retails from R409 990 to R494 995.

Infotainment system and instrument cluster are a dual 12.3-inch affair.

Similar to the Triton though, expect clearer details to emerge over the coming weeks now that both have landed on South African soil.

