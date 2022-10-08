WATCH: AMG C63 S exhaust notes cause greater controversy

Jaco Van Der Merwe

The controversial new Mercedes-AMG C63 divided opinion even more when videos of this car emerged on social media on Friday.

Well what do you know? It turns out the controversial new 500kW/1020Nm Mercedes-AMG C63 S's hotly debated engine doesn't sound quite the same as other 2-litre, 4-cylinder mills. @TheCitizen_News @MercedesBenz_SA #MercedesAMG #MercedesAMGC63 pic.twitter.com/mprrtPpZFl— Jaco van der Merwe (@jacovanderm) October 7, 2022

The W206 AMG C63 has been a hotly debated topic ever since Affalterbach last month officially announced its specifications during a global virtual launch. The bone of contention is the new hybrid powertrain which utilises a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine instead in favour of the 4.0-litre, V8 biturbo petrol mill in the outgoing W205.

The updated powertrain produces a total system output of 500 kW of power and 1 020Nm of torque over its predecessor’s 375 kW/700 Nm. But many car enthusiasts have turned a blind eye towards the incredible new figures and are seemingly more concerned that the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine isn’t “brutish” enough.

During a visit this week to the Mercedes-Benz assembly plant in East London where the car is built, a group of South African reporters where some of the first motoring media in the world to catch a glimpse of the AMG C63 S. After given the opportunity to view the car from up close and personal, the media contingent where also treated to one being put through a few drills on the testing track. All models leaving the assembly line undergo mandatory testing before it is exported.

The exhaust notes which can be heard loud and clear during gear shifts on the videos of the AMG C63 S test posted on social media has given the car’s biggest critics even more leverage.

One Twitter account called Depressed Gooner remarked that “this car doesn’t have that amg growl”, while Roman Fernandes tweeted “this is a Golf 7 with a downpipe”.

Buti Maninginingi tweeted: “They lost the plot.”

They lost the plot.— Buti Maninginingi (@just_Khumbu) October 8, 2022

Others remarked that it sounds better than they expected, while also noticing the rapid acceleration, something that was lost on most of the critics.

Rapid pull ⚡️— Jesse (@jessebw) October 7, 2022

The W206 AMG C63 S will only be available locally “close to Q4” in 2023, with pricing yet to be announced.