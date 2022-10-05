Mercedes-Benz A-Class emerges from likely sole surgeon’s visit

Charl Bosch

Mercedes-Benz has taken the covers off on what is set to be the first and final series of updates for the current W177 A-Class ahead of the model’s reported phasing-out before 2025.

Revealed four years ago, as the first model to feature the three-pointed star’s MBUX infotainment system, the A-Class’ future has been in doubt ever since Mercedes-Benz CEO, Ola Källenius, told Britain’s Autocar in May this year that it could be living on borrowed time.

Less than a month later, a report from Germany’s Handelsblatt alleged that the A-Class won’t be living-on past said year as Stuttgart switches its attention to electric vehicles.

New on the outside

As its lifecycle falls within Mercedes-Benz’s usual five to seven years, the now applied updates will likely suffice until production ends within the next 18 to 24 months.

Rear facia of the sedan now resembles that of the new C-Class.

Applicable to both the hatch and sedan, the visual adaptions comprise four new alloy wheel designs up to 19-inches, a restyled grille, new faux rear diffuser, standard LED taillights, optional gloss black detailing on AMG Line models and new headlights on models specified with the optional adaptive LEDs.

Building on the updates is the AMG A35 and A45 S, both additionally furnished with a new front apron, Panamericana grille and twin-flow rounded exhaust outlets on the latter.

Subtle changes inside

ALSO READ: Mercedes-Benz A-Class and B-Class bowing out in 2025

Inside, Benz has been equally subtle by availing a new steering wheel, brushed imitation aluminium or carbon fibre inserts, improved materials, a new fingerprint sensor from the first quarter of next year, an additional type-C USB charging port.

Also updated is the Hey Mercedes command for the MBUX system, displayed on two systems; the standard seven-inch or the optional 10.25-inch once again combined with the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

Side profile of the AMG A35 Hatch .

Reserved for AMG models is the AMG Performance steering wheel with the selective mode buttons, while AMG Line derivatives receive Artico man-made leather seats with red top-stitching.

On the safety side, the optional 360-degree camera system has been revised along with the Lane Keep Assist and Active Steering Control systems.

Electrification comes standard

Underneath the bonnet, all models, including the A35 and A45 S, receive the 48-volt EQ Boost mild-hybrid system as standard, with the plug-in hybrid, introduced three years ago, benefitting from a more powerful electric motor.

On the petrol front, two engines are offered; the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance co-developed 1.3-litre turbo that makes 100kW/230Nm in the A180 and 120kW/270Nm in the A200.

The AMG A35 remains as the sole booted AMG A-Class model.

Despite the 48-volt system unlocking an additional 10 kW for short bursts, performance figures are unchanged with a top speed of 215 km/h for the A180 hatch and 216 km/h for the sedan, and respective 0-100 km/h times of 9.2 and 9.3 seconds.

The A180 hatch meanwhile will get from 0-100 km/h in 8.2 seconds before topping out at 225 km/h, while the sedan will dispatch the benchmark sprint in 8.4 seconds and hit a V-max of 230 km/h.

Next-up is the A220 that makes 140kW/300Nm from its Benz made 2.0-litre turbocharged engine. Outfitted with the 4Matic all-wheel-drive, the hatch will accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 7.1 seconds and get to 235 km/h, while the sedan takes 7.2 seconds and runs out of puff at 237 km/h.

The non-sporting AMG petrol range concludes with the all-paw gripping A250 that uses the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol, but with outputs of 165kW/350Nm. Top speed is limited to 250 km/h with the hatch taking 6.3 seconds to reach 100 km/h from standstill and the sedan 6.4 seconds.

A45 S outfitted with the new Street Style Package.

On the diesel side, the Mercedes-Benz-made 2.0-litre OM 654 unit prevails, but in three states of tune; 85kW/260Nm in the A180d, 110kW/320Nm in the A200d and 140kW/400Nm in the A220d.

As with the petrol models, all three can be had as either a hatch or sedan with top speed and 0-100 km/h times being as followed:

A180d: hatch – 202 km/h (sedan: 206 km/h); 9.7 seconds (9.9 seconds);

A200d: 220 km/h (227 km/h); 8.3 seconds (8.4 seconds);

A220d: 235 km/h (246 km/h); 7.2 seconds (7.3 seconds)

Capping the A-Class range is the mentioned plug-in hybrid A250 e, now equipped with an 80 kW electric motor, but still with the 15.6-kWh battery. Combined outputs remain unchanged at 160kW/450Nm with the all-electric range varying from 70 to 82 km.

Now standard is the previously optional 11 kW charger, with Mercedes-Benz claiming a waiting time of 25 minutes from 0-80% when using the faster, optional, 22 kW charger.

Despite featuring the 48-volt mild-hybrid EQ Boost system, the A45 S produces an unchanged 310kW/500Nm.

Performance carries on without change in the from of a top speed of 225 km/h for the hatch and 230 km/h for the sedan, with respective 0-100 km/h times of 7.4 and 7.5 seconds.

With Mercedes-Benz having confirmed the end of the six-speed manual gearbox by next year, the sole transmission option is a dual-clutch automatic with seven or eight speeds depending on the selected engine.

From AMG

As for the AMG models, the only other change bar those mentioned is the aesthetically enhanced Street Style Edition based on the A45 S that receives matte black 19-inch alloy wheels, red brake calipers, the otherwise optional aerodynamics package, a new hue called Mountain Grey Magno and the added option of the AMG Night Package.

Unique interior accommodations comprise micro-fibre trimmed AMG Performance seats with orange accents, alloy inserts and leather/micro-fibres as well as orange stitch work on the AMG Performance steering wheel.

Interior has been spruced-up a but more than the exterior.

Up front, the addition of the 48-volt system doesn’t come with an overboot function like on the regular A-Class models. This means unchanged outputs of 225kW/400Nm from the 2.0-litre turbocharged M139 engine in the A35 and 310kW/500Nm in the case of the A45 S.

Both also retain the 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system and dual-clutch gearbox with seven speeds in the former and eight in the latter.

On the A35, top speed is limited to 250 km/h with the sedan taking 4.7 seconds to reach 100 km/h from zero and the hatch 4.8 seconds. The hatchback only A45 S meanwhile will accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds until reach the electronic speed buffers at 270 km/h.

Projected to go on-sale in Europe before year-end, expect South African market price and specification to be made in due course.