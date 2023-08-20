Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d a well-rounded daily SUV

Oil-burner offers smooth power while it will not cost you an arm and a leg at the pumps.

The Mercedes-Benz GLC has always been the SUV sweet spot for me in their vast range of family movers. And many agree with me as this is the brand’s best seller.

It’s small enough to be relatively dynamic and large enough to offer enough space for the family. While still being able to fit in the average garage.

Now in its third generation, the new Mercedes-Benz GLC offers a tech upgrade, a 48V mild hybrid system and some extra space to test that average garage theory to the max.

Mercedes-Benz GLC offers good value

The 220d entry level model The Citizen Motoring got to spend a few days with retails for R1 211 220. It is not insubstantial, but this does include around 100 standard fitment items. Mercedes-Benz says these would cost you an easy R200 000 should you have had to dip into the optional extras bin. Talking of which, the extras on the test car did come in at almost R220 000, which means that despite being “entry level” this Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d is anything but.

Let’s start with what you won’t really notice at first glance. The GLC is 60 mm longer for an extra bit of interior space, while you also have 70-litres of extra boot space.

What you should notice is the Avantgarde package that comes standard. It adds chrome trim to the exterior and in the case of our 220d, a nice set of optional 19-inch wheels and aluminium look running boards complete the picture.

Smooth power

Jump inside and the interior is a familiar place wrapped in artificial leather. There is an unmissable, new 30 cm-tall high-resolution touchscreen infotainment display integrated into the centre console. It features the latest version of Mercedes’ MBUX interface with smartphone connectivity and wireless charging.

Our Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d featured optional 19-inch alloy wheels. Picture: Mark Jones

Hitting the road, you now have a 48V mild-hybrid system that offers 17 kW and 200 Nm of electric assistance to go with the 145 kW and 440 Nm available from the turbodiesel powerplant.

The Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d is not made for land speed records. But it does deliver a smooth wave of power and torque down to all four wheels via a nine-speed double clutch gearbox. This combination makes driving this SUV daily a pleasure.

Pleasure at the pumps

What is also a pleasure is that at the fuel pumps. There will be no nasty surprises as achieving a consumption figure in the high 5.0-litre per 100 km, or early 6.0-litre per 100 km, bracket is easily done should you show some restraint when commuting.

The Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d is a well-rounded SUV that offers plenty spec and tech while delivering a top class on-road experience. And a half decent off-road one too if you are so inclined.