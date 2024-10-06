Mercedes-Benz G-Class still makes the ultimate statement

Diesel model sure looks the part, but lacks the sheer brutishness of the AMG G63.

There are few vehicles capable of making the kind of impact the Mercedes-Benz G-Class does.

Originally designed as a go-anywhere military vehicle in the 1970s as its German name Geländewagen (all-terrain vehicle) suggests, the G-Wagon has transformed into an ultra-plush SUV staying true to its retro origins. Whether it’s used a prop in a Snoop Dogg music video or rolls through upper Sandton, it makes a statement.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class comes at a premium

But like all things exotic in the automotive world, it comes at a premium. The G-Class starts at a price that is a shade under R3.4-million for the G400d, the only “standard” model offered locally alongside the Mercedes-AMG G63 performance option.

The price of the G400d AMG Line increases to R3.7m when kitted out in Schockl Design 45 Edition guise. The Citizen Motoring recently had one of these models, which celebrates 45 years of the G-Wagon, as a house guest for a week.

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class 45 Edition comes with a gloss black and chrome spare wheel cover. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Adding to the G400d’s iconic clamshell bonnet and round LED headlights, the Schockl Design package includes a chrome and black spare wheel cover with insert, protective strip and 20-inch five twin-spoke AMG alloy wheels. We thought the styling enhancements combined beautifully with the Obsidian Black paintwork, one of two colour options on this model with Emerald Green being the alternative.

Interior retro touches

Opening the vault-like doors reveal side sill inserts for the front doors and yacht-blue stitching on the black Nappa leather.

The rest of the spacious cabin is unchanged from the standard model, which means it features an elegant combination of black materials, brushed aluminium, black flamed open-pore ash wood finishes and a microfiber roofliner. Twin 12.3-inch screens are offset by retro touches like the grab handles and an analog clock.

Also standard are a sliding sunroof, Burmester sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, 360-degree camera and myriad of safety systems.

Retro meets modern in the cabin. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

What was a bit of a surprise is that the Mercedes-Benz G-Class’ infotainment screen still requires input through the centre console-mounted rotary dial, it still has the Comand Online system instead of the voice activated MBUX system and neither does it come with wireless phone charger.

Another thing that also didn’t exactly thrill us was the powertrain. Make no mistake, the six-straight 2.9-litre turbocharged diesel mill, which sends 243kW of power and 700Nm of torque to all four corners via 9G Tronic transmission, is a gem. The generous torque makes it a pleasure to pilot around the city, with the claimed 0 to 100km.h time of 6.4 seconds indicating it’s no slouch. But, it nonetheless pales in comparison to its G63 sibling.

There are worse places to be sitting than in the back seat of a Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Petrol model the ultimate thrill

The G63, which runs Affalterbach’s venerable 430kW/850Nm 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo petrol engine, is a menace. A menace that gives the G-Wagon serious attitude. Its twin exhausts which flare out from underneath the rear doors deliver a fantastic soundtrack as the beastly mill propels this 2.5-ton aerodynamically challenged SUV from 0 to 100km/h in 4.38 seconds.

The G400d’s higher profile rubberware definitely provides a plusher in combination with the active damping system than the G63, while our average fuel consumption of 14L/100km will get a lot further on the 100-litre fuel tank than the AMG model’s 17.5L/100km. Not that we think people shopping is that price bracket is too concerned about the price of fuel.

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is already to over-the-top, in-your-face expensive and outlandish that it is in our humble opinion more fitting of going the Full Monty and choose the G63 over the G400d. It just does more justice to the statement the car makes.