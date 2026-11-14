PODCAST: MG bakkie latest to join Chinese revolution in Mzansi

Incoming U7 and U9 double cabs are based on the LDV T60 Max and Terron 9.

With the SUV segment already bursting out of it seams, the influx of Chinese products is now also spilling over to the bakkie scene thick and fast.

The latest brand to join what is fast becoming a Chinese bakkie revolution is MG. The Chinese-owned British moniker officially announced the brand’s entry into the local double-cab bakkie segment in South Africa with two new arrivals next year.

While the MG bakkie is highly unlikely to pose a threat to Mzansi’s best-selling bakkies, the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max, it will be interesting to see what it will bring to the table.

MG bakkie makes Pitstop

On this week’s episode of our Pitstop podcast, we discuss the specific MG bakkie models Mzansi can expect next year. And how they will likely affect LDV, another brand owned by MG parent company SAIC Motor. LDV was introduced locally in 2024 and hasn’t exactly set the world alight in terms of sales.

Unlike the local LDV range, which includes single cabs and double cab workhorse derivatives, the MG bakkie will only be offered as a double cab. The U7 and the U9 has been earmarked for the local market.

The U7 will effectively be a rebadged version of the facelift LDV T60. The revised T60 was recently introduced to Australia, where it carries the T60 Max designation.

The MG U7 bakkie heading to South Africa’s main difference will likely be purely aesthetical, with LDV badges being replaced by the corporate MG logo.

Powerful diesel engine

The LDV T60 Max is offered in two trim levels Down Under, Pro and Luxe. Both are powered by the 2.5-litre turbodiesel engine that also features in the local LDV Terron 9. The oil-burner produces 164kW of power and 520Nm of torque.

The drive goes to all four wheels via eight-speed automatic transmission. Standard is a locking rear differential, a locking front diff on the Luxe only. And also the ability to tow 3 500kg.

The U9 also went on sale in Australia last year as the rebadged sibling of the LDV Terron 9. Apart from MG badges replacing the LDV nomenclature, the two feature identical dimensions, exterior design and powertrain.

Apart from LDV, the MG bakkie joins a host of local Chinese bakkies from manufacturers like Foton, JAC, JMC, Changan, BYD and GWM. Both Chery and Jetour also plan to join the party.