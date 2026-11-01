MG makes it official: Pair of bakkies coming to South Africa in 2027

Both models will be spun-off sibling brands of LDV's current models, the T60 and Terron 9.

MG parent company, SAIC Motor, has officially announced the brand’s entry into the double-cab bakkie segment in South Africa with two new arrivals next year.

Approved, granted

Announced at its inaugural Tech Day and Premium SUV conference held in Johannesburg on Wednesday evening (28 October), the Chinese-owned British brand confirmed the range will be started by the U7 and then joined by the range-topping U9.

For the moment, an official date of reveal isn’t known, as more will only be announced in 2027.

U7

Set to become its latest bakkie, the U7 will follow the route of the U9 and become a rebadged version of the fellow SAIC Motor-owned division LDV’s latest facelift T60.

Already sold as an MG in some markets, the U7’s arrival comes after the debut of the revised T60 in Australia last month, where it now carries the T60 Max designation.

The latest updated LDV T60 will become the MG U7 in South Africa. Picture: LDV Australia

For South Africa, the U7’s main difference is likely to be aesthetics, involving the LDV badges being replaced by the corporate MG logo.

In Australia, the LDV model comes in two trim levels, Pro and Luxe, with a single powertrain option, the same 2.5-litre turbodiesel engine as the Terron 9 outputting 164kW/520Nm.

Sending drive to the rear or all four wheels is an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Standard is a locking rear differential, a locking front diff on the Luxe only, and the ability to tow 3 500 kg.

As it stands, details about the U7 will only come to the fore next year.

U9

More clearly is the U9 that went on sale Down Under last year as the rebadged sibling of the Terron 9.

Identical in dimensions and exterior design, apart from MG badges replacing the LDV ones, the U9 is anticipated to have the same drivetrain as the Terron 9 and, by extension, the U7, but with upgraded spec levels and, therefore, a higher price tag.

What’s more, the Terron 9, known in China at the Maxus Interstellar X, will provide the base for South America’s next-generation Volkswagen Amarok as part of Wolfsburg’s long-standing partnership with SAIC Motor.

In this capacity, though, the Amarok will have a plug-in hybrid powertrain, which could potentially be offered to the Terron 9 and U9 at some stage. However, for the moment, this is nothing but speculation.

More later

As with the U7, MG Motor South Africa is only expected to reveal more details of the U9 in the new year.