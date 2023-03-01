Road-to-reveal starts as Mini starts teasing all-new Countryman

Charl Bosch

BMW has kicked-off the teaser campaign for the all-new Mini Countryman by showcasing the still disguised production model at it’s new point of assembly in Leipzig.

Production is set to start in the coming months.

Made in Germany

Until now made in the Netherlands for the European and other exports markets, the shift to the plant that used to produce the BMW i3 and i8 marks the first time that a Mini will be made in Germany as production of the Clubman, Convertible and Hatch currently takes place at the historic Oxford Plant in the United Kingdom.

Although little about the Countryman was disclosed, apart from the factory, what has been known and rumoured for almost five years is it that will vacate its position as Mini’s flagship and only SUV model by 2024 in lieu of the pending Traveller the automaker is reportedly developing with assistance from Great Wall Motors (GWM).

Until 2024, the Countryman will remain Mini’s flagship SUV.

Electric and hybridised ICE power

Until then, the Countryman remains the German-owned British brand’s only SUV and like the X1 and iX1, 2 Series Gran Coupe and 2 Series Active Tourer, will ride on the front-wheel-drive FAAR platform with the ALL4 all-wheel-drive system set to be offered as an option on some models.

Significantly bigger than the current Countryman based on the provided images, which Britain’s Autocar claims will amount to some 200 mm in overall length, the biggest noteworthy change will be underneath the bonnet.

With the announcement in 2021 that the Mini brand will go wholly electric by 2030 and end internal combustion engine sales by 2025, electric propulsion will feature strongly in the Countryman with significantly more power than the 135kW/270Nm produced by the Mini Cooper S E.

Second generation Countryman debuted globally in 2017

Unsurprisingly, petrol power will prevail initially, but with likely mild-hybrid assistance in order to conform to the Euro 7 emissions regulations Europe will adopt in 2025.

While Autocar alleges that certain markets will continue to offer a diesel engine, the current plug-in hybrid Countryman Cooper S E won’t be carried over as it will likely clash on price of the all-electric version.

Certain elements have been carried over into the new model

Uncertainty though surrounds the sporting Cooper S and red-hot John Cooper Works models, though speculation points to both heading the mild-hybrid route as the conventional Countryman One and Cooper models.

Unveiling soon

Although BMW didn’t disclose an official launch date, the comparatively thin disguise of the exhibited derivative points to an imminent unveiling followed by sales commencing before the middle of the year.

Expect BMW South Africa to make a formal announcement confirming the Countryman for the local market before the end of the year.

