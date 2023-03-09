MasterDrive: EV efficiency better than internal combustion

Motoring Reporter

The gradual acceptance of hybrid vehicles, based on a recent survey, has again questioned the reluctance of government’s support for incentives regarding so-called new energy vehicles or NEVs.

In addition, NEVs also include electric vehicles, whose popularity has also been on the up despite the escalating energy crisis and their still high asking prices.

EVs on the rise

According to a survey conducted by AutoTrader two years ago, searches for EVs in South Africans rose 211%, with the main caveat being the price. In total, 79% of South Africans indicated their willingness to buy EV for no more than R500 000.

In what can be seen as a direct response to the survey despite it not being named as such, Legacy Motor Group Chairman, Mpho Dipela, berated what he called a “lack of clarity about South Africa’s investment drive to transform the automotive industry to manufacture new electric cars”.

“The Department of Transport did introduce the Green Transport Strategy, which provides key incentives to produce and sell electric vehicles, but as part of a global industry, the domestic automotive industry cannot afford any delays,” Dipela said in a statement last month.

“This policy must be used to build a resilient raw material supply chain that supports the country’s efforts to be a global player.”

In a newly released finding on the back of more bad news awaiting motorists at the pumps in April, MasterDrive reports that, compared to internal combustion engine vehicles, EVs loose energy at a slower rate due to there being less friction.

“They still lose energy during the charging process, for cooling, in the power steering and in the drivetrain and auxiliary components,” MasterDrive CEO, Eugene Herbert, said.

“This accounts for a 31 to 35% energy loss but regenerative braking returns about 22% of this. Thus, comparatively, EVs lose approximately 13% of their original energy.”

According to Herbert, studies have found that between 74% and 85% of an internal combustion engine vehicle’s energy is lost over time.

The calculation

“Using South Africa’s most affordable fully electric vehicle, the Mini Cooper S E, it costs approximately R177 to fully charge (depending on the cost of the kilowatt hours – kWh) which gives you a range of about 217km.

“The Mini Cooper S, with a slightly higher power output and claimed fuel consumption of 6.0 L/100 km, costs approximately R283 to travel 217km. Assuming the real-world fuel consumption is slightly higher than the claimed and depending on how the vehicle is driven, it is safe to assume that the cost is somewhat higher. Thus, again, the EV performs more efficiently,” Herbert said.

He concluded by saying, “Once EVs have price parity with ICE vehicles in South Africa, this will be even better. Consequently, the answer is yes, EVs are more efficient”.

