Mini Cooper, Aceman and Countryman JCW receive Daredevil touch

Unique special edition is limited to 44 units for South Africa.

BMW has made the first series of changes to the Mini range this year with the introduction of a special edition version of the John Cooper Works (JCW).

‘Daring’ looks for all

Available on the three-door Cooper, Cooper Cabriolet, Countryman and on the all-electric Aceman and Cooper Electric, the new additions carry the Daredevil moniker, and mainly comprises bespoke aesthetic changes.

Building on the exterior of the standard JCW models, all Daredevils receive unique alloy wheels, red-and-black-chequered JCW mirror caps and red accents over the sole colour option available, Midnight Black.

For each model

Restricted to each model are 18-inch alloy wheels and JCW side and winglets on the Cooper hatch and Cabriolet, while the Electric gets the same sized wheels, as well as uprated brakes.

Reserved for the Countryman is a revised chassis and upgraded brakes, with the Aceman also getting improved stoppers, plus 19-inch alloy wheels.

No added power

Combustion

On the power front, no changes have been made. As such, the Cooper and Cabriolet retain the 2.0-litre turbocharged engine outputting 170kW/380Nm, while on the all-wheel drive Countryman, the same unit develops 233kW/400Nm.

BMW claims a top speed of 250 km/h for the Cooper and Countryman, and 245 km/h for the Cabriolet.

Respective 0-100 km/h sprint times are 6.1 seconds and 5.4 seconds for the former pair, and 6.4 seconds for the Cabriolet.

As with the regular non-Daredevils models, the sole transmission option is an eight-speed Steptronic.

EVs

On the EV front, the JCW Electric makes use of an 54.2-kWh battery pack outputting 190kW/350Nm. This also applies to the Aceman.

The claimed 0-100 km/h sprint time is 5.9 seconds for the former and 6.4 seconds for the latter, with both having a limited top speed of 200 km/h.

Respective ranges are 400 km/h and 380 km/h, with both supporting DC charging up to 95 kW, which will require a waiting time of 30 minutes from 10-80%.

Price

Now available, the Daredevil is limited to 44 units, with eight apiece for the Aceman, Cooper Cabriolet and Cooper Electric, and 10 for the Cooper hatch and Countryman.

Prices are as follows: