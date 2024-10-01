Mitsubishi teases new concept a possible hint of next Pajero Sport

Select details only confirms the newcomer as having seven-seats and due to appear at the end of October at the Philippine International Motor Show.

Mitsubishi has all but confirmed the March updates to the Pajero Sport has having been its flagship SUV’s last based on the reveal of a pair of teaser images showing what it calls a new “seven-seater SUV” with an “adventurous spirit”.

Little details

Although billed as a concept, the images, posted by Mitsubishi Motors Philippines on its website, shows a substantially more aggressive frontal appearance modelled on the production Xforce compact SUV.

Consisting of the T-shaped headlights and a more expansive lower air intake, the grille not only mirrors that of the Xforce, but also the Triton, which comes as no surprise as the Pajero Sport will ride on the same body-on-frame platform alliance partner Nissan will also use for the incoming new Navara.

Also shown, the C-pillar receives a series of imitation vents in an updated design of that first shown by the plug-in hybrid Engelberg Tourer Concept at the Geneva Motor Show in 2019.

According to the official Mitsubishi Philippines wording, the concept will headline Mitsubishi Philippines’ exhibition at the country’s annual international motor show that kicks-off on 24 October in the capital, Manilla.

Side profile has the same design as the Engelberg Concept, although the vents behind the C-pillar are new. Image: Mitsubishi Motors Philippines

Targeted largely at Southeastern Asian (ASEAN) markets, no further details was revealed, with Mitsubishi only stating it will “fulfil mobility lifestyles” while also “providing excitement for everyone on board”.

“This new concept reflects Mitsubishi Motors’ vision of delivering top quality vehicles to the ASEAN region, and we are thrilled that this will be showcased for the first time in the Philippines,” Mitsubishi Philippines’ President and CEO, Ritsu Imaeda, said in the accompanying statement.

One of two

Back in November, Australia’s drive.com.au reported that at least two SUVs had been approved for unveiling in 2025 as part of Mitsubishi’s Challenge 2025 product strategy involving 16 models by 2028.

Of these, one was designated as a three-row SUV and the other as a Pick-up Platform Vehicle or PPV that refers to the description given to bakkie-based SUV in Asia.

Mitsubishi’s Challenge 2025 product roll-out will involve two new SUVs by 2025, one replacing the current Pajero Sport and the other possibly re-introducing the full-size Pajero. Image: drive.com.au.

Based on the graph showing the timeline of each product, the three-row is positioned marginally ahead of the PPV, which has also stirred-up suggestions of whether the teased model could in fact showcase the replacement for the long overdue full-size Pajero.

More crucially is that both products will be motivated by an internal combustion engine, more than likely the uprated 4N16 2.4 DI-D turbodiesel that now powers the facelift Pajero Sport after debuting in the Triton.

More soon

As it stands, no details about the concept is known, however, expect more to be unearthed within the coming weeks.

