Next Mitsubishi Pajero Sport seemingly only due in 2025

Uncovering of the marque's latest product slide as part of its Challenge 2025 strategy sees the outline of a new PPV model in said year.

Having remained under wraps since receiving the Dynamic Shield grille as part of its first, and so far only, mid-life facelift in 2019, the uncovering of a new presentation document has seemingly confirmed Mitsubishi waiting until 2025 before debuting the next generation Pajero Sport.

PPV?

Currently in its third iteration, which debuted globally eight years ago, the internally named QF Pajero Sport’s apparent prolonged lifecycle will result in it being sold alongside the all-new Triton for at least 12 to 18 months whilst development of the fourth takes place.

So far unseen in any leaks or via pre-production prototype testing, the Sport, once out, will ride on the same platform as the new Triton, and most likely receive the same engine choices currently limited to the single and twin-turbo versions of the upgraded 4N16 2.4-litre DI-D turbodiesel.

According to the mentioned document obtained by drive.com.au detailing the next step in Mitsubishi’s Challenge 2025 campaign, the eventual 16 model roll-out by 2028 will include two new electric vehicles made by alliance partner, Renault, and a further pair of SUVs referred to as a “3-row SUV” and a PPV.

Vehicle denoted as PPV makes reference to a Pick-up Platform Vehicle, a term widely used in Asia for a bakkie-based SUV that includes the Pajero Sport, Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu MU-X and Ford Everest. Image: drive.com.au.

While the former supposedly hints either at a unbody seven-seater above the Outlander or even a successor to the full-size Pajero, the PPV denotes the term Pick-up Platform Vehicle, a description widely used in Asia when mentioning a bakkie-based SUV, and therefore a direct reference to the Pajero Sport debuting in 2025.

Interior of the Pajero Sport will be a decade old by the time the next generation arrives. Image: Mitsubishi

A time of reveal that will see the QF being exactly a decade old, the presentation slide further confirms the PPV as being motivated by an internal combustion engine only, which also applies to the three-row SUV.

Two models, one platform

While Mitsubishi has not made any mentioning of either model, its Vice-President and Head of Vehicle Engineering, Hiroshi Masuoka, let slip in January that an extension of the Pajero Sport’s platform appears more feasible for the creation of a new sized-up SUV as opposed to developing a new one from scratch.

Pajero Sport’s most recent facelift so a big revision to the rear facia extensively panned since its launch in 2015. Image: Mitsubishi

“Pajero Sport has the potential to be stretched, to grow more. Performance, comfort, the bodywork, and the powertrain itself. We believe the Pajero Sport has that potential,” Masuoka, who won the Dakar Rally twice in 2002 and 2003 behind the wheel of a Pajero, was quoted by Australia’s carsguide.com.au as saying.

More details likely in 2024

Based on the graphic’s structure, the three-row SUV will debut a short while before the PPV, and roughly at the same time as the pair of equally unknown Renault-made EVs.

Speculation, therefore, points to the former possibly previewing the latter, which as mentioned, appears set to be the next Pajero Sport based on the nomenclature’s definition.

At present, nothing about either models are known, however, expect more details, and possibly spy images, to emerge throughout the course of 2024.

