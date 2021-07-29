Fully detailed: Toyota Land Cruiser 300’s price and specification revealed

Charl Bosch

Its eagerly awaited world unveiling having taken place last month, Toyota has now officially detailed and released pricing details of the all-new Land Cruiser 300 ahead of the off-road icon’s South Africa market debut next month.

The first all-new Land Cruiser in fourteen years and the first to ride on the dedicated new TNGA body-on-frame platform called GA-F that will underpin the next generation Hilux, Land Cruiser Prado, Fortuner and the imminent North American Tundra, the 300 sees the return of the petrol motivation for the first time in six years, but like the new turbodiesel engine, with six-cylinders only.

Three models to choose from for the new Toyota Land Cruiser

Land Cruiser 300 ZX rear view

Taking styling inspiration from the Land Cruiser 80 that bowed out in 1997, the 300, as indicated by leaked Toyota South Africa documents posted on Instagram two months ago, comes in a choice of three trim levels; the carryover entry-level GX-R, the new ZX that replaces the VX-R and the off-road focused GR Sport (GR-S) that sits at the top of the range.

The new range-topper, the Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport.

In terms of aesthetics, the GX-R, which will only be offered with diesel power, sports a black grille and front bumper, colour-coded door handles and 18-inch alloy wheels, while the GR-S gains model specific 18-inch alloys, GR bumpers and door sills, a black GR grille, satin silver front and rear skidplates and black mirror caps. Reserved for the ZX are 20-inch alloys, colour coded bumpers and a chrome grille.

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series Specifications

On the specification front, all three models feature as standard LED headlights with daytime running LEDs and fog lamps, a multi-function leather covered steering wheel and all around parking sensors in addition to the following:

dual-zone climate control with rear vents;

Downhill Assist Control;

Active Traction Control;

multi-function steering wheel;

Hill Assist Control;

push-button start;

keyless entry;

Crawl Control;

in-car Wi-Fi with 15 GB data;

TFT instrument cluster display;

electric driver’s seat;

integrated satellite navigation

Individually, the “workhorse” focused GX-R comes equipped with:

four-speaker sound system;

folding electric mirrors;

fabric seats;

leather wrapped steering wheel;

side steps;

auto lock/unlock doors;

locking rear differential;

seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system;

embedded Tracks4Africa maps;

three driving modes; Eco, Normal and Sport

Interior of the Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport

Upping the ante significantly, the GR-S gets Toyota’s new 12.3-inch infotainment system as well as a 14-speaker JBL sound system, leather/wood trimmed steering wheel, electrically folding third row, ventilated front and second row seating plus a wireless smartphone charger. Also featured is:

electric tailgate;

adaptive LED headlights;

reverse camera;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

rain sense wipers;

adaptive variable suspension;

Torsen limited slip rear differential;

leather wrapped gear lever;

tyre pressure monitor;

Multi-Terrain Select system with four modes; Auto, Sand, Rock and Mud

Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (e-KDSS);

Rear Cross Traffic Alert plus Automatic Reverse Braking;

four additional driving modes; Comfort, Sport, Sport S+ and Custom;

Lane Departure Warning;

Lane Trace Assist;

illuminated door sills;

Trailer Sway Control;

Multi-Terrain front camera;

electric passenger’s seat;

Heads-Up Display;

adaptive cruise control;

Pre-Crash Assist;

Electric tilt/telescopic steering column

Land Cruiser 300 ZX interior

Doing without the KDSS, the ZX completes the line-up with its only distinguishing features being a rear-seat entertainment system made up of two 11.6-inch screens plus wireless headphones and an electronically locking front and rear differential.

The power of six

Up front, and as is already known by now, the Land Cruiser 300 employs either the 3.5-litre badged twin-turbocharged 3.4-litre V6 from the Lexus LS 500 rated at 305kW/650Nm, or the brand-new 3.3-litre V6 turbodiesel outputting 227kW/700Nm.

Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport rear view

Paired to the new ten-speed automatic gearbox, both models have a limited top speed of 210 km/h with claimed fuel consumption of 12.1 L/100 km for the petrol and 8.9 L/100 km for the diesel.

Rear seat entertainment system standard only on the Land Cruiser 300 ZX.

Ground clearance across the range is 235 mm with approach angles of 32 degrees for the GX-R and GR-S and 24 degrees for the ZX. Braked trailer towing capacity is rated at 3 500 kg regardless of the engine.

Colour choice

In total, the 300’s colour chart comprises ten hues;

Classic White (not available on the GX-R);

Raven Black;

Glacier White;

Avant-Garde Bronze (not available on the GR-S);

Attitude Black;

Moonlight Ocean (not available on the GR-S);

Ruby Metallic;

Pearl White Metallic;

Graphite Grey Metallic;

Satin Silver Metallic (not available on the GR-S)

Toyota Land Cruiser 300: How much will the car cost in South Africa?

Initially, only the petrol powered ZX will be offered with the GR Sport and diesel derivatives following in September. Standard across the line-up though is a three year/100 000 km warranty as well as a nine service/90 000 km service plan.