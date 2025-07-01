This is it: Mazda starts teasing all-new South Africa-bound CX-5

Hiroshima's most important model is expected to become a hybrid-only model and will arrive on local soil in 2026.

CX-5 has been styled in accordance with Mazda’s recent CX-models, the CX-60, CX-70, CX-80 and CX-90. Image: Mazda

Having made its spy shot debut in January, Mazda has officially released first teaser images of the all-new third generation CX-5 it will unveil on 10 July.

South Africa, yes

One of Hiroshima’s most important models, the replacement for the current KF generation, which debuted back in 2016, had initially been expected to debut next year, though this subsequently proved inaccurate following comments made by company CEO of South Africa, Craig Roberts.

“The new CX-5 will debut in the third quarter of this year and probably hit our shores in early 2026. It is the first product we are really, really excited about,” he said in a podcast on Moneyweb at the beginning.

What to expect?

A model that forms part of Mazda’s product renewal for the South African market supposed to have kicked-off this year, the mentioned teasers show the CX-5 in the brand’s trademark Soul Crystal Red with a design similar to the CX-60 and CX-90.

Sharper rear-end styling has seemingly been modelled not only on the CX-60, but also the BMW X1. Image: Mazda

Set to also mirror the CX-70 and CX-80 aesthetically, the CX-5 will continue to provide seating for five only, but an interior defined as “uncluttered”, “more spacious” and with a “human-centric” design.

Going further, the official wording with the images proclaims “a more engaging, intuitive drive with refined control and a smoother response”.

Hybrid only?

Although no exact details were revealed, speculation has alleged the wording as making reference to the CX-5 becoming a hybrid-only model with the same assortment of plug-in hybrid units as its siblings, as well as the self-charging Toyota-supplied hybrid system used in the North America-only CX-50.

Likely to be a four-cylinder only affair once again, the CX-5 will, however, not be offered with a diesel engine or a manual gearbox – both already dropped from the KF range.

Remaining is the option of all-wheel-drive as an alternative to the standard front-wheel-drive.

More soon

With just over a week left till its unveiling, don’t be surprised if more details are revealed then as part of the teaser campaign.

