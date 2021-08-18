Auric Edition joins streamlined Range Rover Velar range

Charl Bosch

Having detailed the facelift Range Rover Velar less than three months ago, Jaguar-Land Rover (JLR) has revised the local line-up with the addition of a new limited edition model and removal of certain trim levels.

Cutting the range from 19 to 13 models, the previous SE R-Dynamic, Landmark and HSE R-Dynamic models depart in favour of three trim grades; S, S R-Dynamic and the new Auric Edition.

Velar Auric Edition in Tourmaline Brown

Based on the S R-Dynamic, the Auric Edition is the work of JLR’s Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) division and takes its name from the Latin word for gold, “aurum”, with the moniker making reference to the auric grey finishes on the side vents, on the doors and bonnet, grille and badges.

Mounted on 20-inch gloss mercurial sparkle silver alloy wheels with the option of upgrading to the 22-inch pincer wheels, the Auric debuts a new model exclusive colour called Charente Grey, as well as three hues developed by the SV Bespoke division: Amethyst-Grey Purple, Tourmaline Brown and Petrolix Blue.

Velar Auric Edition interior

Despite no changes being applied inside where the 11.6-inch Pivi Pro infotainment comes as standard across the range, the only other exterior change is the replacing of Yulong White with Ostuni Pearl White and availability of Lantau Bronze on all models. Also kept unchanged are the powertrain options and features.

Pricing

Velar D200 S – R1 293 800

Velar D200 S R-Dynamic – R1 363 710

Velar D200 Auric Edition – R1 399 700

Velar P250 S – R1 293 800

Velar P250 S R-Dynamic – R1 363 700

Velar P250 Auric Edition – R1 399 700

Velar P340 S – R1 428 200

Velar P340 S R-Dynamic – R1 498 100

Velar D300 S – R1 448 100

Velar D300 S R-Dynamic – R1 517 900

Velar D300 Auric Edition – R1 553 900

Velar P400e S – R1 654 500

Velar P400e S R-Dynamic – R1 725 400

