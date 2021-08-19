Streamlined, nipped-and-tucked Fiat 500 priced

Charl Bosch

Despite Fiat revealing the all-electric 500 at the beginning of last year for Europe, the local arm of Stellantis has opted to continue with the venerable petrol-powered derivative, albeit now in a streamlined model line-up.

All powered by the 62kW/145Nm 875 cc turbocharged two-cylinder TwinAir petrol engine, mated to either a five-speed manual or an automated five-speed MTA transmission, the range comprises four models with a range of bespoke features and trim pieces.

Fiat 500 Sport

Serving as the entry-level model of the now 14 year old 500 range, the Cult boasts 14-inch steel wheels as standard, together with a five-inch Uconnect infotainment system, LED daytime running lights, black mirror caps, blue fabric seats with a Fiat monogram, an optional techno blue matte dashboard, and a new colour called Arancio Sicilia Orange.

Stepping up, and as its name suggests, the Connect brings more tech in the shape of a seven-inch Uconnect infotainment system that boasts embedded satellite navigation as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, in addition to two additional speakers, plus a multi-function steering wheel.

Unique to the Connect though are 15-inch alloy wheels, a new silver body colour option contrasted by a black roof, a boot spoiler, extended bumpers and side skirts, an optional matte silver dashboard, and standard cruise control.

Serving as the sportiest non-Abarth model, the 500 Sport builds on the Connect, but comes with a model specific bodykit and bumpers, Sport badges, unique 16-inch alloy wheels, spoiler, a new colour called Cloud Grey, and on the inside, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, climate control, a “titanium” finished dashboard, and “arrow electro” trimmed seats.

Fiat 500 interior

Completing the range, the 500 Dolcevita receives a techno-leather wrapped steering wheel, chrome interior accents, a glass panoramic roof, model specific 16-inch alloy wheels, a two-tone body, and Matelassé fabric seats with techno-leather inserts.

Standard across the range though are seven airbags, electronic stability control and Hill Hold Assist with buyers also having the option of a cabriolet bodystyle on the Sport and Dolcevita models.

Pricing

500 Cult – R219 900

500 Connect – R260 900

500 Sport – R269 900

500 Sport Cabriolet – R319 900

500 Dolcevita MTA – R274 900

500 Dolcevita Cabriolet MTA – R324 900

