Changan and Deepal’s first trio of models arrive in South Africa

Latest Chinese brand will debut an extensive product line-up in early 2026.

The first of Changan and Deepal’s model destined for South Africa have arrived. Image: Supplied

Its return to South Africa announced back in March, along with sister brand Deepal, the first trio of Changan products have arrived in readiness for both brands’ formal market launch in the fourth quarter of the year.

Depicted on a car carrier reportedly in Kempton Park, the batch involved the Alsvin sedan, the K50 Hunter bakkie, and the all-electric Deepal S07, with the only missing variant being the CS75 Pro, which will complete the foray before a mass product roll-out across both marques in early 2026.

What’s coming

While price and specification details remain unconfirmed, a company representative told The Citizen that the models comprised the Alsvin being fitted with the five-speed dual-clutch gearbox and the normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol that produces 77kW/145Nm in other export markets.

More interestingly, the K50 Hunter makes do with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, but unlike its diesel-powered sibling, the Peugeot Landtrek, with the inclusion of two electric motors and what is believed to be a 31.1-kWh battery pack.

Erroneously previously reported as being a diesel engine, the combustion unit produces 135kW/390Nm, but is only used to charge the battery as the main propulsion methods are the two electric modules, the one at the front developing 70kW/150Nm and the one at the rear 130kW/320Nm.

A setup that makes the K50 Hunter the first range-extending electric vehicle or REEV to be sold in South Africa, the entire system develops 200kW/470Nm, which Changan and Deepal’s Saudi Arabian importer, Jameel Motors, says results in an all-electric range of 131 km and a combined range of 900 km.

Finally, the Deepsal S07 makes use of an 80-kWh battery pack that drives a single electric motor mounted on the rear axle.

Likely to be similar to Australia, where sales started earlier this year, the S07 outputs 160kW/320Nm, enough for a range of 475 km and 0-100 km/h in 7.5 seconds.

Supporting DC charging up to 92 kW means the S07 will require a waiting time of 35 minutes from 30-80%.

More soon

“Seeing our first Changan Alsvin, Hunter 4×4 and Deepal S07 units arrive on South African soil is a proud moment – the beginning of a new chapter,” Jameel Motors South Africa boss, Marinus Venter, said.

“This is more than a shipment; it marks the start of a legacy we are building with Changan – one rooted in trusted reliability and bold innovation.

“These first vehicles are now en route to complete the homologation process, bringing us one step closer to delivering exceptional value and advanced mobility to South African drivers”.

Expect more details to be announced over the coming months.

